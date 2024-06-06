On the territory of the occupied Donetsk region, the occupation authorities continue to steal funds from programs to restore the region. This was stated in the Center for National Resistance, reports UNN.

Prosecutors from Moscow have again arrived in the region to investigate mass theft during road repairs. We are talking about the theft of sand by quarry method near the village of Makedonovka, Volodarsky district - - said In Resistance.

In addition, the National Resistance Center adds that last month, on May 9, the enemy exposed a similar scheme of embezzlement of money from "their" people during the repair of monuments.

As a result, employees of the Investigative Committee from Moscow arrived in the region to identify and punish local gauleiters as part of the redistribution of spheres of influence between the Kremlin's security forces.

The Center for National Resistance stated that Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territories are driving state employees to watch propaganda films.