Invaders shelled Sumy Region, 11 explosions recorded

At night and in the morning, the Russians carried out 3 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 11 explosions were recorded. This was reported in the Sumy RMA, reports UNN.

Details

Velikopisarovskaya, Belopolskaya, and Znob-Novgorod communities were shelled:

Znob-Novgorod community: artillery fire was recorded (4 explosions).

Belopolskaya hromada: the enemy fired mortars (3 explosions).

Velikopisarevskaya hromada: 4 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the hromada.

During the day, the Russian army shelled 10 communities of Sumy region