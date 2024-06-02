Invaders shelled Sumy Region, 11 explosions recorded
Kyiv • UNN
The Russians shelled several settlements in the Sumy region, Ukraine, with artillery and mortars, resulting in 11 explosions.
At night and in the morning, the Russians carried out 3 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 11 explosions were recorded. This was reported in the Sumy RMA, reports UNN.
Details
Velikopisarovskaya, Belopolskaya, and Znob-Novgorod communities were shelled:
- Znob-Novgorod community: artillery fire was recorded (4 explosions).
- Belopolskaya hromada: the enemy fired mortars (3 explosions).
- Velikopisarevskaya hromada: 4 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the hromada.
