For the needs of the so-called SVO, the invaders again began to confiscate civilian vehicles in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, writes UNN.



Details

We are already talking about passenger cars. The reason for confiscation may be the smallest violation of traffic rules. Sometimes you don't even need to get rid of the car.

This practice is not new in the temporarily occupied territories. However, until recently, the region managed to use special transport such as excavators, tractors or even boats.

It is known about a case when collaborators simultaneously took away about 100 boats from the local population in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region.

The enemy army is experiencing huge logistical inconveniences. Due to the lack of cars, personnel have to move on foot. So the invaders found a way out – to take cars from the civilian population, - the message says.

Recall

The occupiers in Crimea have already distributed 1,500 land plots belonging to the local indigenous population among the participants of the war of conquest in Ukraine.