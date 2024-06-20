Invaders in occupied Luhansk region start a new wave of confiscation of civilian cars-Resistance Center

$41.340.03
45.851.22
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12565 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 127757 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 130074 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 144409 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 202680 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 241198 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 149032 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 370333 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182762 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149866 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 87359 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 123258 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 110197 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 24753 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 44707 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 127821 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 111491 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 130123 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 124492 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 144454 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 9444 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 11118 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 15361 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16705 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 25610 views
Invaders in occupied Luhansk region start a new wave of confiscation of civilian cars-Resistance Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16469 views

Occupiers in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region have launched a new wave of confiscation of civilian vehicles for the needs of the so-called "special military operation", even for minor violations of traffic rules or for no reason.

Invaders in occupied Luhansk region start a new wave of confiscation of civilian cars-Resistance Center

For the needs of the so-called SVO, the invaders again began to confiscate civilian vehicles in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, writes UNN.

Details

We are already talking about passenger cars. The reason for confiscation may be the smallest violation of traffic rules. Sometimes you don't even need to get rid of the car.

This practice is not new in the temporarily occupied territories. However, until recently, the region managed to use special transport such as excavators, tractors or even boats.

It is known about a case when collaborators simultaneously took away about 100 boats from the local population in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region.

The enemy army is experiencing huge logistical inconveniences. Due to the lack of cars, personnel have to move on foot. So the invaders found a way out – to take cars from the civilian population,

- the message says.

Recall

The occupiers in Crimea have already distributed 1,500 land plots belonging to the local indigenous population among the participants of the war of conquest in Ukraine.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91