Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 78492 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140433 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145477 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240104 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172051 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163792 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148020 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220020 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112958 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206522 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110961 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 38961 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 57509 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106799 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 57883 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240104 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220020 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206522 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232579 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219705 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 12204 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 19306 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106799 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110961 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158601 views
Invaders hit Nevsky with grads and barrel artillery: there is destruction

Invaders hit Nevsky with grads and barrel artillery: there is destruction

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19119 views

Russian invaders shelled Nevsky Prospekt in Luhansk region with grads and barrel artillery, causing destruction.

Russian invaders have once again shelled Nevsky Prospekt, school leavers in the occupied Luhansk region are being agitated to join a military institution in Mariupol, and they are not hoping for help - the Kremlin advised to attract the potential of local businesses for the development of the "LPR" economy. This is reported by the Luhansk RMA, writes UNN.

From grads and barrel artillery, the Russians hit Nevsky Prospekt, causing another destruction. They are gradually destroying this locality. Each house has varying degrees of damage, many of which are completely destroyed. With mortars and artillery, the invaders hit Stelmakhovka, Kuzemovka, Makeyevka, Grekovka,

- says the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Artem Lysogor.

Details

The enemy tried to advance in the Serebryansky forest and near Nevsky. All these attempts were stopped by Our Defenders.

An air strike was carried out on Makeyevka.

Addition

The occupation authorities of the so-called" LPR " appealed to the Russian Federation with a proposal to implement joint measures to repair roads, social facilities, develop housing and communal services, enterprises, and improve the efficiency of the banking sector. The response was quick - when implementing development programs, it is necessary to maximize the potential of local producers. That is,"the elections are over - rely solely on yourself.

It is also noted that at the end of the school year, Russians held campaign events with graduates, their parents, and teachers. They campaigned for teenagers to choose military educational institutions. In particular, the Naval School in Mariupol.

At the front, the invaders have a need for personnel. Young people of the so-called "LPR" are suitable for this, according to the invaders,

- reported in the RMA.

Recall

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have lost approximately 511,130 personnel and 7,779 tanks.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
makiivkaMakiivka
ukraineUkraine
mariupolMariupol
polandPoland

