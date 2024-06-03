Russian invaders have once again shelled Nevsky Prospekt, school leavers in the occupied Luhansk region are being agitated to join a military institution in Mariupol, and they are not hoping for help - the Kremlin advised to attract the potential of local businesses for the development of the "LPR" economy. This is reported by the Luhansk RMA, writes UNN.

From grads and barrel artillery, the Russians hit Nevsky Prospekt, causing another destruction. They are gradually destroying this locality. Each house has varying degrees of damage, many of which are completely destroyed. With mortars and artillery, the invaders hit Stelmakhovka, Kuzemovka, Makeyevka, Grekovka, - says the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Artem Lysogor.

Details

The enemy tried to advance in the Serebryansky forest and near Nevsky. All these attempts were stopped by Our Defenders.

An air strike was carried out on Makeyevka.

Addition

The occupation authorities of the so-called" LPR " appealed to the Russian Federation with a proposal to implement joint measures to repair roads, social facilities, develop housing and communal services, enterprises, and improve the efficiency of the banking sector. The response was quick - when implementing development programs, it is necessary to maximize the potential of local producers. That is,"the elections are over - rely solely on yourself.

It is also noted that at the end of the school year, Russians held campaign events with graduates, their parents, and teachers. They campaigned for teenagers to choose military educational institutions. In particular, the Naval School in Mariupol.

At the front, the invaders have a need for personnel. Young people of the so-called "LPR" are suitable for this, according to the invaders, - reported in the RMA.



Recall

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have lost approximately 511,130 personnel and 7,779 tanks.