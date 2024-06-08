Invaders covered a village in Kherson region with fire: two residents were injured

The Russian army on the wings of fire village in the Kherson region, wounded two residents, reports UNN with reference to the prosecutor's office of the Kherson region.

Details

According to the investigation, on June 8, at about 12:40, the enemy covered the village of Belozerka, Kherson region, with fire.

Two civilians were injured in various degrees of severity, they were hospitalized.

"... a pre - trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of War (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the report says.

