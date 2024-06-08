Russians hit Dudchany in Kherson region in the morning, killing a woman

In the Kherson region this morning, Russian troops attacked the village of Dudchany, killing a woman, the head of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin and the Kherson regional prosecutor's office said on Saturday, UNN writes.

Details

"The life of another resident of Kherson region was taken by the Russian army. an hour ago, the invaders shelled the village of Dudchany, Berislavsky district. a 60-year-old woman was seriously injured. Unfortunately, the injuries were fatal," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to the regional prosecutor's office, on June 8, at about 11:40, the Russian military launched an artillery strike on a settlement in the Milovskaya community. As indicated in the prosecutor's office, as a result of the shelling, a local woman was killed, who was in her own house at the time of the attack.

Information about other victims is being clarified.

Proceedings have been initiated on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder ( Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).