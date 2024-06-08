Russians hit Dudchany in Kherson region in the morning, killing a woman

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 39361 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135147 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140465 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 231635 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169225 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162421 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147102 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215885 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112852 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202629 views

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 41600 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 45033 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 37733 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104463 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 99912 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 231635 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215885 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202629 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228830 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216227 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 99912 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104463 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156973 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155810 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159653 views
Russians hit Dudchany in Kherson region in the morning, killing a woman

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21843 views

As a result of Russian shelling in the village of Dudchany, Berislavsky district, Kherson region, a 60-year-old woman was killed.

In the Kherson region this morning, Russian troops attacked the village of Dudchany, killing a woman, the head of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin and the Kherson regional prosecutor's office said on Saturday, UNN writes.

Details

"The life of another resident of Kherson region was taken by the Russian army. an hour ago, the invaders shelled the village of Dudchany, Berislavsky district. a 60-year-old woman was seriously injured. Unfortunately, the injuries were fatal," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to the regional prosecutor's office, on June 8, at about 11:40, the Russian military launched an artillery strike on a settlement in the Milovskaya community. As indicated in the prosecutor's office, as a result of the shelling, a local woman was killed, who was in her own house at the time of the attack.

Information about other victims is being clarified.

Proceedings have been initiated on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder ( Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
khersonKherson
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising