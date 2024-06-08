Invaders attacked a village in Kharkiv region: a school was destroyed, there is a victim

The Russian army attacked a village in the Kharkiv region. As reported in the Kharkiv RMA, the school building was destroyed, there is a victim, reports UNN.

Details

According to the RMA, at about 16:00, the invaders attacked the village of Khotimlya in the Starosaltovskaya tergromada. As a result of the hit, two local residents were injured.

Subsequently, it became known that one person died from his injuries, and another local resident was hospitalized. As a result of hitting 2 kab, a school building was destroyed, a shop and private residential buildings were damaged.

