International reserves "lost weight" by 3.1% on the back of debt repayments and currency sales by the NBU

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 73656 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105640 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148597 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152784 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249357 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173875 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165168 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148289 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225353 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113041 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 44213 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 39037 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 32948 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57439 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51451 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249359 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225355 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211520 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237293 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224144 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 73680 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51451 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57439 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112691 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113603 views
International reserves "lost weight" by 3.1% on the back of debt repayments and currency sales by the NBU

International reserves "lost weight" by 3.1% on the back of debt repayments and currency sales by the NBU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 56624 views

Ukraine's international reserves decreased by 3.1% to $42.4 billion in April due to the NBU's foreign exchange interventions and foreign currency debt repayments, partially offset by inflows from international partners.

Ukraine's international reserves amounted to $42.4 billion at the beginning of May, down 3.1% over the month, UNN reports, citing NBU data.

Details

"As of May 1, 2024, Ukraine's international reserves, according to preliminary data, amounted to USD 42,399.5 million. US DOLLARS. In April, they decreased by 3.1%," the NBU said.

The NBU explained such dynamics as "currency interventions by the NBU to ensure exchange rate stability and the country's debt payments in foreign currency, which were partially offset by revenues from international partners." 

Yes, in April:

  • the government's foreign currency accounts with the NBU received USD 1,649.7 million. THE NBU RECEIVED USD 1,649.7 MILLION. Of this amount, USD 1,603.1 million was received. USD 1,603 million is the second tranche from the European Union under the Ukraine Facility program; 
  • USD 884.5 million was paid for servicing and repayment of the public debt in foreign currency. THIS AMOUNT IS EQUAL TO USD 884.5 MILLION. In addition, Ukraine paid USD 92.6 million to the International Monetary Fund. USD 92.6 MILLION TO THE INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND; 
  • Net sales of foreign currency by the NBU in April amounted to USD 2,264.5 million. THE NBU SOLD USD 2,264.5 MILLION. This was an increase compared to March due to higher demand in the FX market.

This was primarily due to the government's increased spending due to the rhythmic flow of foreign aid since the second half of March, the NBU said.

The situation on the foreign exchange market is under control, risks associated with the war - Pyshnyi02.05.24, 19:08 • 20674 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

