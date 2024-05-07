International reserves "lost weight" by 3.1% on the back of debt repayments and currency sales by the NBU

Ukraine's international reserves amounted to $42.4 billion at the beginning of May, down 3.1% over the month, UNN reports, citing NBU data.

Details

"As of May 1, 2024, Ukraine's international reserves, according to preliminary data, amounted to USD 42,399.5 million. US DOLLARS. In April, they decreased by 3.1%," the NBU said.

The NBU explained such dynamics as "currency interventions by the NBU to ensure exchange rate stability and the country's debt payments in foreign currency, which were partially offset by revenues from international partners."

Yes, in April:

the government's foreign currency accounts with the NBU received USD 1,649.7 million. THE NBU RECEIVED USD 1,649.7 MILLION. Of this amount, USD 1,603.1 million was received. USD 1,603 million is the second tranche from the European Union under the Ukraine Facility program;

USD 884.5 million was paid for servicing and repayment of the public debt in foreign currency. THIS AMOUNT IS EQUAL TO USD 884.5 MILLION. In addition, Ukraine paid USD 92.6 million to the International Monetary Fund. USD 92.6 MILLION TO THE INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND;

Net sales of foreign currency by the NBU in April amounted to USD 2,264.5 million. THE NBU SOLD USD 2,264.5 MILLION. This was an increase compared to March due to higher demand in the FX market.

This was primarily due to the government's increased spending due to the rhythmic flow of foreign aid since the second half of March, the NBU said.

