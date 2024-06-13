International partners to help Kyiv region with shelter construction, rehabilitation center modernization and energy efficiency projects: results of Ukraine Recovery Conference

International partners will help implement a number of new recovery and energy efficiency projects in Kyiv region. This was agreed upon by the Kyiv Regional State Administration during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin, said Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the CRSA, on his Facebook page, UNN reports .

I worked for two days in Berlin on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference. Almost three dozen meetings during this time, effective negotiations, and we have specific agreements that will be implemented in the Kyiv region in the near future - Kravchenko wrote.

In particular, they discussed with international partners and companies projects that have already begun to be implemented after successful agreements:

The Belgian international cooperation agency Enabel will help with the construction of shelters in a number of schools in the region and the reconstruction of educational institutions. Enabel is allocating more than €8.6 million for this project.

Enabel also agreed to finance the second stage of modernization of the Kyiv Regional Center for Rehabilitation Medicine.



CRH will soon build three houses for families who lost their homes as a result of the hostilities in Kyiv region, and then continue the reconstruction project for new families.



GE Verona - as part of a memorandum signed at the conference between the company and the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, Kyiv region is to be chosen as the first region to implement a pilot project on cogeneration, in particular in the Brovary community, with 15 megawatts of capacity.



BSW Solar and Goduni are exploring the possibility of supplying solar panels and installing cogeneration units and using other resources to increase energy generation, such as biowaste for biogas plants.

The International Climate Adaptation Research Institute plans to build a number of public transport stops with solar panels in Kyiv region. The first stage involves the arrangement of 5 stops in Irpin, Brovary, Boyarka, and Bila Tserkva.



The European Investment Bank - agreed that, given the successful previous joint experience, project applications from Kyiv region under the new Recovery III program, in particular for the development of design estimates and housing reconstruction, will be accepted for funding in the first place.



Also, according to Kravchenko, the CRSA team held working meetings with Japanese partners, including representatives of the Japan International Development Agency JICA, Kobe Municipality, and the Bank of Japan for International Cooperation on the implementation of joint projects to install cogeneration units and energy sources.

"The main thing we heard was full support from government leaders, representatives of international organizations, business and civil society on the way to victory and assistance in recovery. I am grateful to the President and the Government, who pay constant attention to the modernization of each region," Kravchenko said.

The Kyiv RSA team presented projects that are priorities for the reconstruction of Kyiv region and the economic development of the region.

The first is a project to decentralize the generation system, which involves the installation of cogeneration units in almost 100 locations in Kyiv region. As Kravchenko pointed out, due to Russia's constant attacks on energy infrastructure, it is necessary to speed up energy independence from district heating and electricity supply systems as much as possible.

The second is the modernization of the Kyiv Regional Center for Rehabilitation Medicine, which will provide full-cycle services according to new standards.

A number of communities in the Kyiv region also had the opportunity to present their projects. The main thing that unites us is the Victory and the desire to restore and change the country for the people - Kravchenko summarized.

