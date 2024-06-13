International partners to help Kyiv region with shelter construction, rehabilitation center modernization and energy efficiency projects: results of Ukraine Recovery Conference

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 25753 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 133564 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138930 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 229344 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168534 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162149 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146944 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214893 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112824 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201655 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 52518 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 61430 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 35925 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 102773 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 88832 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 229344 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214893 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201655 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227890 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215364 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 88832 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 102773 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156545 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155403 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159260 views
Actual
International partners to help Kyiv region with shelter construction, rehabilitation center modernization and energy efficiency projects: results of Ukraine Recovery Conference

International partners to help Kyiv region with shelter construction, rehabilitation center modernization and energy efficiency projects: results of Ukraine Recovery Conference

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31093 views

International partners will help with the construction of housing and shelters, modernization of the regional rehabilitation center, and implementation of energy efficiency projects in Kyiv region, as agreed during the conference on Ukraine's recovery in Berlin.

International partners will help implement a number of new recovery and energy efficiency projects in Kyiv region. This was agreed upon by the Kyiv Regional State Administration  during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin, said Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the CRSA, on his Facebook page, UNN reports

I worked for two days in Berlin on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference. Almost three dozen meetings during this time, effective negotiations, and we have specific agreements that will be implemented in the Kyiv region in the near future

- Kravchenko wrote. 

In particular, they discussed with international partners and companies projects that have already begun to be implemented after successful agreements:  

  • The Belgian international cooperation agency Enabel will help with the construction of shelters in a number of schools in the region and the reconstruction of educational institutions. Enabel is allocating more than €8.6 million for this project. 
  • Enabel also agreed to finance the second stage of modernization of the Kyiv Regional Center for Rehabilitation Medicine. 
  • CRH will soon build three houses for families who lost their homes as a result of the hostilities in Kyiv region, and then continue the reconstruction project for new families.  
  • GE Verona - as part of a memorandum signed at the conference between the company and the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, Kyiv region is to be chosen as the first region to implement a pilot project on cogeneration, in particular in the Brovary community, with 15 megawatts of capacity.
  • BSW Solar and Goduni are exploring the possibility of supplying solar panels and installing cogeneration units and using other resources to increase energy generation, such as biowaste for biogas plants.
  • The International Climate Adaptation Research Institute plans to build a number of public transport stops with solar panels in Kyiv region. The first stage involves the arrangement of 5 stops in Irpin, Brovary, Boyarka, and Bila Tserkva.
  • The European Investment Bank - agreed that, given the successful previous joint experience, project applications from Kyiv region under the new Recovery III program, in particular for the development of design estimates and housing reconstruction, will be accepted for funding in the first place.

Unidentified persons send fake letters on behalf of the head of the Kyiv RMA allegedly raising funds to help the military12.06.24, 13:12 • 21079 views

Also, according to Kravchenko, the CRSA team held working meetings with Japanese partners, including representatives of the Japan International Development Agency JICA, Kobe Municipality, and the Bank of Japan for International Cooperation on the implementation of joint projects to install cogeneration units and energy sources. 

"The main thing we heard was full support from government leaders, representatives of international organizations, business and civil society on the way to victory and assistance in recovery. I am grateful to the President and the Government, who pay constant attention to the modernization of each region," Kravchenko said. 

The Kyiv RSA team presented projects that are priorities for the reconstruction of Kyiv region and the economic development of the region. 

The first is a project to decentralize the generation system, which involves the installation of cogeneration units in almost 100 locations in Kyiv region. As Kravchenko pointed out, due to Russia's constant attacks on energy infrastructure, it is necessary  to speed up energy independence from district heating and electricity supply systems as much as possible.  

The second is the modernization of the Kyiv Regional Center for Rehabilitation Medicine, which will provide full-cycle services according to new standards.

A number of communities in the Kyiv region also had the opportunity to present their projects. The main thing that unites us is the Victory and the desire to restore and change the country for the people

- Kravchenko summarized. 

SBU, GBR and KNIISE: Kravchenko spoke about the level of inspections of fortifications in the Kiev region09.06.24, 10:50 • 100433 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWarEconomyKyiv region

Contact us about advertising