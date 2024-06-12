Unidentified persons send fake letters on behalf of the head of the Kyiv RMA allegedly raising funds to help the military

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 49247 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136268 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141520 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 233526 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169970 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162794 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147352 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216874 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112879 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203531 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 53096 views
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 35379 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 48029 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106064 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101636 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 233526 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216874 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203531 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229699 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 217030 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101636 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106064 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157387 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156211 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 160034 views
Unidentified persons send fake letters on behalf of the head of the Kyiv RMA allegedly raising funds to help the military

Unidentified persons send fake letters on behalf of the head of the Kyiv RMA allegedly raising funds to help the military

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21080 views

Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv regional military administration, said that unknown persons were sending fake letters on his behalf asking for help for the military, and he asked law enforcement to investigate the forgery of the document and his signature.

Unidentified persons send fake letters on behalf of Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv RMA, asking for help for the military. Kravchenko asked the police to investigate the fact that the document and his signature were forged. He wrote about it on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

I got my hands on a letter allegedly written on my behalf to one of the region's entrepreneurs. It was on the "official" letterhead of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, with a seal and my signature. I want to say right away that this is a fake!

- Kravchenko wrote.

He published a photo of the fake letter. 

The essence of the letter is to help the 114th Brigade of the TRO with the necessary military equipment. The list is quite long: binoculars, starlinks, quadcopters, vehicles, night vision devices, etc. 

"They didn't hesitate to ask for money either -  to transfer 90 thousand to a specific bank account. But the "writers" miscalculated. Because Kyiv region entrepreneurs know that the KCSA and I, as the head of the administration, do not work with such methods and do not "knock out" to help the military. Businesses in Kyiv region do not need letters to support the Armed Forces. Districts, communities, and philanthropists are actively buying the necessary things for the defenders without this," he said. 

Kravchenko reminded that since 2023, the CRSA has allocated more than UAH 571 million to help the military and to improve defense capabilities. 

"Regarding the fake letter. I have already appealed to the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv region. I demand to investigate the fact that the document and my signature were forged. The perpetrators must be found and brought to justice," he added. 

Kravchenko also emphasized that similar letters are sent not only on his behalf, but also on behalf of the heads of a number of district state administrations in Kyiv region. 

"I realize that the letters I received may not be the only ones. Therefore, I ask all entrepreneurs who have received a similar "request" to report it to the CRSA and law enforcement. Together, we must discourage fraudsters from making money from the army. Fraudulent earnings on the war and the military is a crime!" added Kravchenko. 

The hackers created fake email accounts posing as employees of the Donetsk Military Administration and sent out fake invitations to the Global Peace Summit 2024 on behalf of its head.

Ternopil Mayor Serhiy Nadal also reportedthat fraudsters had created a fake page with his name and surname on one of the well-known social networks.  The attackers sent messages on his behalf asking for money.  He filed a complaint with the police.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies

