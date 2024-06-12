Unidentified persons send fake letters on behalf of the head of the Kyiv RMA allegedly raising funds to help the military

Unidentified persons send fake letters on behalf of Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv RMA, asking for help for the military. Kravchenko asked the police to investigate the fact that the document and his signature were forged. He wrote about it on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

I got my hands on a letter allegedly written on my behalf to one of the region's entrepreneurs. It was on the "official" letterhead of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, with a seal and my signature. I want to say right away that this is a fake! - Kravchenko wrote.

He published a photo of the fake letter.

The essence of the letter is to help the 114th Brigade of the TRO with the necessary military equipment. The list is quite long: binoculars, starlinks, quadcopters, vehicles, night vision devices, etc.

"They didn't hesitate to ask for money either - to transfer 90 thousand to a specific bank account. But the "writers" miscalculated. Because Kyiv region entrepreneurs know that the KCSA and I, as the head of the administration, do not work with such methods and do not "knock out" to help the military. Businesses in Kyiv region do not need letters to support the Armed Forces. Districts, communities, and philanthropists are actively buying the necessary things for the defenders without this," he said.

Kravchenko reminded that since 2023, the CRSA has allocated more than UAH 571 million to help the military and to improve defense capabilities.

"Regarding the fake letter. I have already appealed to the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv region. I demand to investigate the fact that the document and my signature were forged. The perpetrators must be found and brought to justice," he added.

Kravchenko also emphasized that similar letters are sent not only on his behalf, but also on behalf of the heads of a number of district state administrations in Kyiv region.

"I realize that the letters I received may not be the only ones. Therefore, I ask all entrepreneurs who have received a similar "request" to report it to the CRSA and law enforcement. Together, we must discourage fraudsters from making money from the army. Fraudulent earnings on the war and the military is a crime!" added Kravchenko.

Recall

The hackers created fake email accounts posing as employees of the Donetsk Military Administration and sent out fake invitations to the Global Peace Summit 2024 on behalf of its head.

Ternopil Mayor Serhiy Nadal also reportedthat fraudsters had created a fake page with his name and surname on one of the well-known social networks. The attackers sent messages on his behalf asking for money. He filed a complaint with the police.