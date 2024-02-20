Intensity of fighting is high around Avdiivka, the main direction for Russian Federation is Lastochkine

The Russians have enough forces and means to advance further in the Avdiivka sector and will continue to do so. At the moment, the 3rd Brigade along with other units has occupied the designated defense lines around Avdiivka. The intensity of the fighting is high. This was stated by the deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade Maxim Zhorin, reports UNN.

He noted that the main destination for Russians today is Lastochkino.

"We are clearly aware that in the city itself, the f***ers (Russians - ed.) have enough forces to continue their offensive," added Zhorin.

Addendum

Dmytro Lykhoviy, head of the public relations department of the Tavria Brigade, reported that Russian occupants are conducting clearing operations in Avdiivka. The enemy is likely to move some units to other areas, but so far it has taken a short time for this to happen.