Intensity of fighting is high around Avdiivka, the main direction for Russian Federation is Lastochkine

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 93224 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109615 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152354 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156179 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252241 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174569 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165761 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148394 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226887 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Popular news
March 1, 04:42 PM • 40417 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 74837 views
March 1, 05:07 PM • 42942 views
March 1, 05:22 PM • 35669 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 68251 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252244 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226890 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 212856 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 238559 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 225273 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 93230 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 68251 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 74837 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113310 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114190 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22072 views

The intensity of fighting around Avdiivka is high. According to the Ukrainian military, the occupants are concentrating on Lastochkine.

The Russians have enough forces and means to advance further in the Avdiivka sector and will continue to do so. At the moment, the 3rd Brigade along with other units has occupied the designated defense lines around Avdiivka. The intensity of the fighting is high. This was stated by the deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade Maxim Zhorin, reports UNN.

The enemy in the Avdiivka sector has enough forces and means to advance further. And they will continue to do so. At the moment, the Third Assault Brigade, along with other units, has occupied the designated defense lines around Avdiivka. The intensity of the fighting is high, but certainly not as tough as it was in the city

- Zhorin wrote on Telegram.

He noted that the main destination for Russians today is Lastochkino.

"We are clearly aware that in the city itself, the f***ers (Russians - ed.) have enough forces to continue their offensive," added Zhorin.

Capture of Avdiivka: British intelligence predicts further actions of Russians20.02.24, 12:49 • 41540 views

Addendum

Dmytro Lykhoviy, head of the public relations department of the Tavria Brigade, reported that Russian occupants are conducting clearing operations in Avdiivka. The enemy is likely to move some units to other areas, but so far it has taken a short time for this to happen.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
avdiivkaAvdiivka
denys-prokopenkoDenys Prokopenko
telegramTelegram

