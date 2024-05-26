Intensity of combat actions is quite high in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

In the Pokrovsk sector, the intensity of fighting is quite high. Russians have already attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops 14 times. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Thus, the General Staff informs about the situation as of 10:00 a.m. on May 26.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the intensity of hostilities is quite high - the enemy has already attacked Ukrainian troops' positions 14 times. Six attacks were repelled, and eight firefights are ongoing in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Sokol and Nevelske. Defense forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy's advance - the message says.

It is reported that in the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian troops have already repelled an attack by the occupiers near Kostyantynivka. The enemy is currently continuing offensive actions in the area of Krasnohorivka. The situation is under control of the Defense Forces.

The General Staff also reports on the situation in other areas:

- The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Kramatorsk sector.

- In the Vremivsk sector, near Rozdilne and Staromayorske, two attempts by the occupiers to improve the tactical situation failed.

- In the Orikhivsk sector, fighting continues in the area of Mala Tokmachka.

- In the Prydniprovsky sector, two enemy attacks were repelled at footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River near the village of Krynky.

There was no loss of positions.

There were no significant changes in other areas - the General Staff notes.

