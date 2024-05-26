Intensity of combat actions is quite high in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 78157 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140394 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145442 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240049 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172038 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163784 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148016 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220003 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112958 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206503 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110923 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 38753 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 57313 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106763 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 57586 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240050 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220004 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206503 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232564 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219691 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 12034 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 19167 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106763 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110923 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158595 views
Intensity of combat actions is quite high in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Intensity of combat actions is quite high in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24760 views

The intensity of hostilities in the Pokrovsk sector remains quite high: the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions 14 times, 6 of them were repelled, and 8 combat engagements continue in several areas of the frontline.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the intensity of fighting is quite high. Russians have already attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops 14 times. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Thus, the General Staff informs about the situation as of 10:00 a.m. on May 26.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the intensity of hostilities is quite high - the enemy has already attacked Ukrainian troops' positions 14 times. Six attacks were repelled, and eight firefights are ongoing in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Sokol and Nevelske. Defense forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy's advance

It is reported that in the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian troops have already repelled an attack by the occupiers near Kostyantynivka. The enemy is currently continuing offensive actions in the area of Krasnohorivka. The situation is under control of the Defense Forces.

The General Staff also reports on the situation in other areas:

- The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Kramatorsk sector.

- In the Vremivsk sector, near Rozdilne and Staromayorske, two attempts by the occupiers to improve the tactical situation failed.

- In the Orikhivsk sector, fighting continues in the area of Mala Tokmachka.

- In the Prydniprovsky sector, two enemy attacks were repelled at footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River near the village of Krynky.

There was no loss of positions.

There were no significant changes in other areas

Occupants are “stuck” on the road in Lypky and “bogged down” in Vovchansk - Voloshyn26.05.24, 11:41 • 54789 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

