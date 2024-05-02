Instead of three hours without power, there will be five: scheduled hourly blackouts increased in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv region, the schedules of hourly power outages have been extended to five hours due to emergency repair work in the Ukrainian power system. This was reported on Thursday by the press service of Kharkivoblenergo JSC, UNN reports.

We would like to inform you that today, May 2, the schedules of hourly blackouts in Kharkiv and Kharkiv region will be extended from three to five hours. This is due to emergency repair works in the United Energy System of Ukraine - Kharkivoblenergo said in a statement.

The company noted that due to the repair work currently underway in the Kharkiv region, even longer power outages may occur.

Kharkivoblenergo noted that the power company is trying to work as quickly as possible, but the scope of work is quite large. In addition, during air raids, personnel have to leave the facilities undergoing repairs due to safety issues, which also extends the time for emergency repairs.

According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, almost all critical energy infrastructure in Kharkiv was destroyed due to Russian attacks.