Infrastructure damaged and power outages in Khmelnytsky region due to Russian "shahed" attack

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 14635 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 44850 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 37379 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 199349 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 181644 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 173632 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 219606 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248893 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154708 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371531 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 160765 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 56311 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 74723 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 36982 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 29033 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 9096 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 44850 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 199349 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 162879 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 181644 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 8856 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 18800 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19498 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 30555 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 38462 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Infrastructure damaged and power outages in Khmelnytsky region due to Russian "shahed" attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100896 views

Russian attack drones attacked the Khmelnytsky region, damaging infrastructure and causing power outages, while Ukrainian air defense systems shot down 6 drones.

Infrastructure damaged and power outages in Khmelnytsky region due to Russian "shahed" attack

Russian troops attacked Khmelnytsky region at night with Shahed-type attack drones, downing 6 drones, damaging an infrastructure facility and causing a power outage, the Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Last night, during an air raid, our air defense forces shot down 6 Shahed UAVs within Khmelnytsky region. The attack damaged an infrastructure facility. Several settlements remain without electricity. There is damage to the roof and ceiling of a private house," the Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration reported on Telegram.

As indicated, all relevant services are working.

No one was killed or injured, the JFO said.

Ukrainian air defense shoots down 38 of 42 enemy Shahed drones06.03.24, 07:32 • 35487 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Shahed 129
Oleksandr Pavliuk
Telegram
Khmelnytsky
