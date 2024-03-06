Infrastructure damaged and power outages in Khmelnytsky region due to Russian "shahed" attack

Russian troops attacked Khmelnytsky region at night with Shahed-type attack drones, downing 6 drones, damaging an infrastructure facility and causing a power outage, the Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Last night, during an air raid, our air defense forces shot down 6 Shahed UAVs within Khmelnytsky region. The attack damaged an infrastructure facility. Several settlements remain without electricity. There is damage to the roof and ceiling of a private house," the Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration reported on Telegram.

As indicated, all relevant services are working.

No one was killed or injured, the JFO said.

Ukrainian air defense shoots down 38 of 42 enemy Shahed drones