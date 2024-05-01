Information about an alleged attack on the headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Odesa is fake

Russian media are spreading information that on the night of May 1, the headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Odesa was allegedly hit with missiles. In fact, the occupiers hit residential areas of the city with three Iskander-M missiles, killing three people. This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, UNN reports.

According to Russian media, on the night of April 30-May 1, Russians fired missiles at the alleged headquarters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Odesa. However, this information is fake.

"Truth: Russian troops fired three Iskander-M missiles at residential areas of the city. The strike killed three people and damaged residential and administrative buildings, as well as a medical and educational institution. This strike on civilians in Odesa is another war crime of the Russian army," the Center said.

A rocket attack on Odesa on the night of May 1 damaged residential buildings. Three people were reported dead and at least three wounded.