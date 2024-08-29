ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 122770 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 126316 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 206707 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 157869 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155350 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143964 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 202650 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112536 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 190872 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105161 views

Popular news
March 1, 02:54 AM • 79922 views
March 1, 03:27 AM • 53322 views
March 1, 03:40 AM • 101628 views
March 1, 04:00 AM • 89659 views
March 1, 04:55 AM • 37258 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 206707 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 202650 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 190872 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 217468 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 205367 views
UNN Lite
11:06 AM • 15584 views
08:56 AM • 35601 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 151961 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 151109 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 155107 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 122329 views

ARMA has failed to evaluate and find a manager for the Flagman shopping center for almost 2 years. At the same time, the head of the agency, Olena Duma, is actively trying to gain control over the Gulliver Business Center, which raises suspicions of a selective approach.

For almost two years, the Asset Recovery and Management Agency has failed to evaluate and find a manager for the small Flagman shopping center in Ivano-Frankivsk. At the same time, the head of the agency, Olena Duma, is making every effort to gain control over the 35-story Gulliver Business Center in the capital. UNN tried to figure out why the head of the ARMA has such a selective approach to asset management.

Back in October 2022, the Flagman shopping center was transferred to ARMA. This is a small three-story shopping center in Ivano-Frankivsk owned by Euroinvestbud LLC, a company controlled by residents of the Russian Federation. It was recognized as material evidence in a criminal proceeding and has been in the custody of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency for almost two years. 

Image

The most interesting thing is that during this time, ARMA did not evaluate the shopping center and did not appoint a manager. The shopping center continues to operate and generates income for its owners.

This situation raises serious questions about the competence and effectiveness of ARMA and its head, Olena Duma. If the agency cannot cope with a relatively simple task such as the assessment and management of a small shopping center, what can be said about its ability to manage more complex facilities? 

However, despite the failure to manage Flagman, Olena Duma is actively trying to gain control of Gulliver, one of the largest business centers in the capital. This raises suspicions that the ARMA leadership is being selective. After all, such a large-scale desire to control Gulliver contrasts with the passivity in relation to less significant assets, such as the shopping center in Ivano-Frankivsk.

These suspicions are reinforced by numerous reports of possible ties between Olena Duma and pro-Russian politicians. This makes us wonder whether her actions are part of the fulfillment of a certain order. And if so, what consequences will this have for the state?

Such suspicions significantly weaken the credibility of the agency, both as an institution and as its head, Olena Duma, who has been called "the mother of ARMA with balls of steel"and who should act exclusively in the interests of the state. If the agency turns into a tool for fulfilling private orders, it jeopardizes the very idea of effective and transparent management of state assets. Now more than ever, it is important for Ukraine to have reliable institutions that can effectively protect national interests and not play into the hands of traitors.

Recall

Recently, the ARMA became embroiled in a high-profile scandal because it failed to sell the Royal Romance yacht, which belonged to former MP Viktor Medvedchuk, a suspect in high treason, in two years.

After researching the topic, we found out that the main delay with the sale of the yacht of the traitorous ex-MP arose because the head of ARMA, Olena Duma, had been preparing amendments to the legislation on the sale of foreign assets for almost six months. At the same time, at the time of her appointment to the ARMA, the Prosecutor General's Office, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, had already prepared a draft of the changes, but Duma categorically rejected it.

In this regard, the ARMA only launched a tender on March 20, 2024, to select a seller to sell the yacht, and a month later it finally selected the winner. It is worth noting that the selection of the winner took place a month before the expiration of the maximum period of seizure of this asset, which made its sale virtually impossible.

Former MP Ihor Mosiychuk believes that ARMA head Olena Duma acted in Medvedchuk's interests by delaying the sale of his yacht. He calls for an investigation into whether this was intentional or due to incompetence.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergenciesPublications

