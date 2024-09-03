Indonesia prepares for first visit of Pope Francis in 30 years

On Tuesday, Pope Francis will visit Indonesia. The visit is part of the first part of a tour that also includes visits to Papua New Guinea, East Timor and Singapore, UNN reports with reference to Al Jazeera.

Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, begins a two-week tour of the Asia-Pacific region on Tuesday in Indonesia. He will then visit Papua New Guinea, East Timor and Singapore.

Upon his arrival in Jakarta on Tuesday, Pope Francis will visit the capital's Istiqlal Mosque and the Tunnel of Friendship, an underground tunnel built in 2020 that runs between the mosque and the city's Catholic Cathedral as a symbol of interfaith cooperation.

He will also meet with the country's chief imam, Nasaruddin Umar, and participate in an interfaith meeting, as well as hold a mass for approximately 80,000 worshippers at the Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta

This is the first visit of the Pope to Indonesia in 30 years. Francis will be only the third pope to visit Indonesia, after Pope Paul VI in 1970 and Pope John Paul II in 1989.

Indonesia has a population of over 270 million people and six officially recognized religions: Catholicism, Protestantism, Buddhism, Hinduism, Islam, and Confucianism.

About 87 percent of the population is Muslim, and only about 3 percent is Catholic.

