India exposes a network that lured men to Russia to fight in the war against Ukraine

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 14596 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 44681 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 37292 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 199157 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 181508 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 173579 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 219567 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 248888 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154701 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371530 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 160765 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 56311 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 74723 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 36982 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 29033 views
01:48 PM • 8794 views

10:29 AM • 18775 views

10:08 AM • 19476 views

09:23 AM • 30446 views

09:06 AM • 38362 views
India exposes a network that lured men to Russia to fight in the war against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 24857 views

India has uncovered a human trafficking network that lured young men to Russia with false promises of work and forced them to fight in the war in Ukraine.

India exposes a network that lured men to Russia to fight in the war against Ukraine

India has exposed a "large human trafficking network" that lured young people to Russia with the promise of work and then forced them to fight in Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters with reference to the country's Central Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Thursday that about 35 people were sent to Russia as part of the scheme, more than the 20 people previously reported by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs

- writes Reuters. 

At least two men who traveled to Russia expecting to work in the army as "assistants" have been killed in the fighting at the front, their families have reported. The Indian Embassy in Russia confirmed the death of one of them .

The CBI said in a statement that the traffickers, who operated in several Indian states, recruited people through social media and local agents. Some of them were offered admission to "dubious private universities" in Russia and "free visa extensions at a discount" to lure them to their homes.

"Indian citizens who became victims of human trafficking were trained in combat skills and sent to forward bases in the Russian-Ukrainian war zone against their will," the agency said, adding that some of the victims also sustained "severe injuries" in the war zone.

The CBI reported that searches are being conducted  in a number of locations, including the capital New Delhi and Mumbai. Cash worth $605,000 has already been seized, as well as some documents and electronic records.

russia is actively bringing mercenaries from Cuba and Nepal to the occupied territories - National Resistance Center01.03.24, 19:32 • 31590 views

"Some suspects were also detained for interrogation in various locations," the statement said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that every case of Indians being deceived to participate in the war was "resolutely dealt with" in Moscow.

They promise them salaries of up to $4000: Russians continue to recruit mercenaries in Africa and Asia15.02.24, 15:15 • 23019 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarNews of the World
