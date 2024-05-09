Increasing the combat unit with striking elements: the Ukrainian Air Force told about the modernization of X-101 missiles by the enemy

The Russians are trying to modernize the X-101 missiles, increasing the warhead by reducing the fuel section. This was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ilya Yevlash on the air of the national telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the modernization is due to the fact that these missiles do not need to travel thousands of kilometers, as Russia uses them at a much shorter distance.

"Most likely, it is about adding another warhead by reducing the fuel section. They are increasing the warhead with the striking elements that can strike most of the unprotected objects. This can be manpower. When they attack peaceful cities, it is clear what they are aiming for: a large number of victims, the killing of civilian Ukrainians. It will cause more damage with small metal elements, including for cars", - said Yevlash.

Optional

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, previously told about the features of the X-101 missiles that were identified during previous examinations.

"Fortunately, there are no significant innovations. On some of the wreckage, we identify markings with a production date of 3-4 quarter of 2023. For example, there is a valve from the fuel system manufactured in September 2023, and a number of similar markings on elements from steering mechanisms.

The use of the X-101 was also supplemented by passive jammers and dipole reflectors. This action is aimed at reducing the effectiveness of Ukrainian air defense," Ruvin said.