In Zaporizhzhia, the death toll from the morning Russian attack has risen to five, including two children
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia claimed the lives of five people, including two children. Another ten people were injured, and there may be people under the rubble.
As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia this morning, five people were killed, including two children, and ten others were injured. This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, UNN writes.
The death toll from the Russians’ morning attack on Zaporizhzhia has risen to five. Two of them are children
Another ten people were injured.
Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the sites of the strikes. People may still be trapped under the rubble.
We remind you
As reported earlier by UNN as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on the morning of October 10, four people were killed. Another four were injured, and one of the victims was hospitalized