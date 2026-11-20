In the village of Sokyrnytsia, Khust district, Zakarpattia region, gas supplies were temporarily suspended for 1,420 consumers. The cause was corrosion damage to an underground steel gas pipeline. This was reported by Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine LLC, UNN writes.

Details

Local residents reported a strong smell of gas to the emergency dispatch service. Specialists from the Zakarpattia branch of Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine arrived at the scene and discovered a leak in an underground section of the gas pipeline.

Emergency restoration work began immediately. According to preliminary forecasts, gas supplies are planned to be fully restored on November 21.

During the work, residents are asked to turn off the valves in front of all gas appliances, including boilers, stoves, and water heaters.

After gas supplies are restored, consumers must provide specialists with access to the gas equipment in their homes to carry out the necessary work.

If a smell of gas is detected indoors or near the gas pipeline, immediately call the emergency service at 104.

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