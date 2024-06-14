ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

In Uzhhorod, a man suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while playing football: he was resuscitated

In Uzhhorod, a man suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while playing football: he was resuscitated

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15131 views

The football player lost consciousness due to cardiac arrest during a game in Uzhhorod, but his life was saved by a sports medicine doctor who performed artificial respiration and defibrillation until an ambulance arrived.

During a soccer game in Uzhhorod on a field near a school, one of the players suddenly collapsed due to cardiac arrest. Thanks to a lightning-fast reaction and professional actions, his life was saved, according to the Facebook page of the Transcarpathian Territorial Center for Emergency Medical Care , UNN reports.

Details

"Boys were playing soccer on the field near health care facility #19. Suddenly one of the players stopped, screamed loudly and fell to the ground. Intuitively realizing that it was a heart problem, I rushed to him. The man had a sudden cardiac and arrest. I immediately started cardiopulmonary resuscitation, and people around me helped," said sports medicine doctor Volodymyr Sabadosh.

According to him, they called 103 at the same time. "Resuscitation was carried out without stopping for a moment until the ambulance arrived," the doctor said.

Brigade 103 arrived at the scene in a matter of minutes. After three injections of adrenaline, two defibrillator shocks and intensive resuscitation, the man's heart started beating again, he started panting and regained consciousness. After stabilization, he was taken to a medical facility in Uzhhorod. 

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

