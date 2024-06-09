In Transcarpathia, the owner of a hotel settled men, and then helped them illegally cross the border

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 25320 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 133514 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138882 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 229262 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168518 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162140 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146938 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214853 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112823 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201616 views

Popular news
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 52347 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 61196 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 35704 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 102712 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 88395 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 229262 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214853 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201616 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227857 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215335 views
Actual people
Actual places
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 88395 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 102712 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156530 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155386 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159243 views
In Transcarpathia, the owner of a hotel settled men, and then helped them illegally cross the border

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102329 views

The owner of a hotel in Transcarpathia was detained for illegally helping Ukrainian men of military age cross the border with Slovakia for money.

Operatives of the chop border detachment exposed the scheme of illegal transfer of Ukrainian citizens of military age across the state border. This is reported by the state border service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

A local resident – the owner of a hotel complex located in the border area-was involved in illegal activities. The man through social networks was looking for those who wanted to illegally move to Slovakia. He met his "clients" when they arrived in Transcarpathia, settled them in his own hotel and delivered them to the border himself.

The lawyer and his client were detained on the outskirts of the village of Novoselitsa, Uzhgorod district. At the time of his arrest, the latter managed to transfer a monetary reward for the transfer in the amount of 1 1,000 to the organizer of the scheme. The smuggler was supposed to receive another 7 7,000 in case of successful completion of the transaction.

Law enforcement officers conducted an inspection of the scene, as a result of which they seized money, the ferry's vehicle, his mobile phones and draft records.

The person involved in the case was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. He was informed of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code. The issue of choosing a preventive measure for the Transcarpathian is being resolved.

Investigative actions are continuing.

Deceived citizens of EU countries for millions of hryvnias: members of a fraudulent call center were detained in Transcarpathia05.06.24, 17:02 • 26633 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine
uzhhorodUzhhorod

