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In the United States, staff members of the Secretary of Defense damaged a priceless globe dating from World War II

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4024 views

Pete Hegseth's subordinates dropped the historic globe, puncturing its shell in the Antarctic region. The artifact was sent for repairs.

In the United States, staff members of the Secretary of Defense damaged a priceless globe dating from World War II

A scandalous incident occurred at the Pentagon: subordinates of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth dropped and punctured a priceless 1930s globe used by General Dwight Eisenhower while moving it without authorization. The Washington Post reports, as UNN writes.

Details

According to a source who spoke to the publication, the defense secretary wanted to move one of Eisenhower’s two 30-inch historical globes to his office. Such artifacts are usually moved by professional curators, but because of the government "shutdown," the specialists were on mandatory leave.

Without waiting for the experts, Hegseth’s staff decided to transport the relic themselves. During the move, they failed to keep hold of the artifact—the globe fell onto a metal stand, puncturing its fragile shell in the area of Antarctica, while the sphere itself came loose from its mount.

The U.S. Army confirmed the damage, noting that the relic was never moved and has now been sent for repairs. The incident sparked a wave of outrage and mockery inside the Pentagon, where the secretary’s subordinates’ haste has already been dubbed an "obvious lack of patience."

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