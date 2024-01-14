In the occupied Crimea, guerrillas discovered a russian radar near the Belbek military airfield

Ukrainian guerrillas in the occupied Crimea have detected russian radar units in the Sevastopol area. This is reported by UNN with reference to the underground movement "ATESH".

Details

Satellite image confirms a hit on a Russian Armed Forces base in occupied Crimea

"ATES discovered the location of the occupation unit in the Nakhimovsky district of Sevastopol. Our agent from Sevastopol discovered a russian military unit in an abandoned building. It is located near the village of Polyushka, Kachinsky municipal district - the guerrillas summarized.

It is noted that behind the house there is an enemy radar with a command vehicle. There are about 30 military personnel there on a permanent basis.

Coordinates: 44.741820, 33.597293 - The guerrillas clarify.

Addendum

As ATESH found out , the radar was placed here to protect nearby military airfields. The Kacha military airfield is located 4 km north of this place. And 5 km to the south is the dual-purpose airfield "Belbek".

Recall

Guerrillas from the ATES movement have found out that russian troops in occupied Crimea are stepping up defense measures amid fears of Ukrainian troop advances.

Occupants reinforce air defense: guerrillas spot russian Pantsir-S1 SAM near Sevastopol