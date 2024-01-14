In the occupied Crimea, guerrillas discovered a russian radar near the Belbek military airfield
Ukrainian partisans discovered a russian radar near Sevastopol, which provides protection for military airfields.
Ukrainian guerrillas in the occupied Crimea have detected russian radar units in the Sevastopol area. This is reported by UNN with reference to the underground movement "ATESH".
Details
"ATES discovered the location of the occupation unit in the Nakhimovsky district of Sevastopol. Our agent from Sevastopol discovered a russian military unit in an abandoned building. It is located near the village of Polyushka, Kachinsky municipal district
It is noted that behind the house there is an enemy radar with a command vehicle. There are about 30 military personnel there on a permanent basis.
Coordinates: 44.741820, 33.597293
Addendum
As ATESH found out , the radar was placed here to protect nearby military airfields. The Kacha military airfield is located 4 km north of this place. And 5 km to the south is the dual-purpose airfield "Belbek".
Recall
Guerrillas from the ATES movement have found out that russian troops in occupied Crimea are stepping up defense measures amid fears of Ukrainian troop advances.
