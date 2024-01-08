Occupants reinforce air defense: guerrillas spot russian Pantsir-S1 SAM near Sevastopol
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian guerrillas have spotted a russian Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system in occupied Sevastopol as russia strengthens its air defense amid Ukrainian strikes.
Details
As a result of reconnaissance in the area of Zmeina Gora in Sevastopol , our agent managed to record the Pantsyr-S1 MLRS, which the occupiers use to cover the airspace from attack
They also pointed out that the ZRGC is located at coordinates 44.605626, 33.593327
ATES emphasized that the occupiers are taking active measures to ensure the safety of their units from air strikes.
Recall
On January 4, as a result of an air attack on the occupied Crimea, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a Russian occupation troops' assembly point.
In addition, during an air strike on russian troops in the occupied Crimea, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit enemy ammunition depot.
