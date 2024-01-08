Occupants reinforce air defense: guerrillas spot russian Pantsir-S1 SAM near Sevastopol

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 96163 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111081 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140902 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138173 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176530 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171729 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283239 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178219 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167219 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148842 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols
March 2, 05:19 AM

March 2, 05:19 AM • 107116 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today
March 2, 05:34 AM

March 2, 05:34 AM • 89157 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded
March 2, 06:19 AM

March 2, 06:19 AM • 41855 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack
March 2, 07:01 AM

March 2, 07:01 AM • 63868 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 51433 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 96163 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283239 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250794 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235902 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261182 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 51433 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

March 1, 06:49 PM • 140902 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106900 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106891 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122988 views
Occupants reinforce air defense: guerrillas spot russian Pantsir-S1 SAM near Sevastopol

Occupants reinforce air defense: guerrillas spot russian Pantsir-S1 SAM near Sevastopol

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 98357 views

Ukrainian guerrillas have spotted a russian Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system in occupied Sevastopol as russia strengthens its air defense amid Ukrainian strikes.

Ukrainian guerrillas have spotted a Pantsyr-S1 anti-aircraft missile system in Sevastopol, temporarily occupied by russians, reports the ATES movement, UNN .

Details

As a result of reconnaissance in the area of Zmeina Gora in Sevastopol , our agent managed to record the Pantsyr-S1 MLRS, which the occupiers use to cover the airspace from attack  

- The guerrillas said. 

They also pointed out that the ZRGC is located at coordinates 44.605626, 33.593327

ATES emphasized that the occupiers are taking active measures to ensure the safety of their units from air strikes. 

Recall

On January 4, as a result of an air attack on the occupied Crimea, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a Russian occupation troops' assembly point.

In addition, during an air strike on russian troops in the occupied Crimea, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit enemy ammunition depot.

Russian officials arrive in Crimea after Ukrainian Defense Forces strikes - partisans06.01.24, 16:42 • 98719 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

