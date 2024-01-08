Occupants reinforce air defense: guerrillas spot russian Pantsir-S1 SAM near Sevastopol

Ukrainian guerrillas have spotted a Pantsyr-S1 anti-aircraft missile system in Sevastopol, temporarily occupied by russians, reports the ATES movement, UNN .

Details

As a result of reconnaissance in the area of Zmeina Gora in Sevastopol , our agent managed to record the Pantsyr-S1 MLRS, which the occupiers use to cover the airspace from attack - The guerrillas said.

They also pointed out that the ZRGC is located at coordinates 44.605626, 33.593327

ATES emphasized that the occupiers are taking active measures to ensure the safety of their units from air strikes.

Recall

On January 4, as a result of an air attack on the occupied Crimea, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a Russian occupation troops' assembly point.

In addition, during an air strike on russian troops in the occupied Crimea, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit enemy ammunition depot.

