Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 101820 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112529 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 142658 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139462 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177320 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172068 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284340 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178265 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167274 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148864 views

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 39754 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 72390 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 32164 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 42454 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 61889 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 101821 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284341 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251622 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236709 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261924 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 61897 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 142660 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107276 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107244 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123321 views
Russian officials arrive in Crimea after Ukrainian Defense Forces strikes - partisans

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 98720 views

Over the past few days, several special-purpose aircraft have been observed arriving. These are likely to be representatives of the General Staff and the Main Directorate of the Russian Federal Security Service.

The ATES guerrillas report that as a result of Ukrainian missiles hitting Russian command posts in Yevpatoriya and Sevastopol, planes from the special flight detachment "Russia" are increasingly arriving in Crimea. This special unit provides transportation of high-ranking Russian officials. It is directly subordinated to the Russian Presidential Administration, UNN reports with reference to ATES.

Over the past few days, several planes with a special board have been spotted arriving. Probably, these are representatives of the General Staff and the FSB Main Directorate, whose goal is to punish those responsible, appoint the guilty and search for "traitors" for the failure in defense, Patizan said.

The leadership of the terrorist country is very concerned about the extreme strikes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on military facilities in Crimea. They decided to take direct control of the defense of Crimea. The problem with air defense facilities on the peninsula became obvious to them. The strike on the airfield in Novofedorivka confirms this problem once again, the ATES adds.

According to our information, after getting to the command center in Yevpatoriya, the occupiers had more problems with the "friend or foe" target recognition system. Therefore, let's hope for Russian "friendly fire" and that the JFO will use this window of opportunity to destroy the occupiers in Crimea, the guerrillas summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War

