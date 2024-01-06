The ATES guerrillas report that as a result of Ukrainian missiles hitting Russian command posts in Yevpatoriya and Sevastopol, planes from the special flight detachment "Russia" are increasingly arriving in Crimea. This special unit provides transportation of high-ranking Russian officials. It is directly subordinated to the Russian Presidential Administration, UNN reports with reference to ATES.

Over the past few days, several planes with a special board have been spotted arriving. Probably, these are representatives of the General Staff and the FSB Main Directorate, whose goal is to punish those responsible, appoint the guilty and search for "traitors" for the failure in defense, Patizan said.

The leadership of the terrorist country is very concerned about the extreme strikes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on military facilities in Crimea. They decided to take direct control of the defense of Crimea. The problem with air defense facilities on the peninsula became obvious to them. The strike on the airfield in Novofedorivka confirms this problem once again, the ATES adds.

According to our information, after getting to the command center in Yevpatoriya, the occupiers had more problems with the "friend or foe" target recognition system. Therefore, let's hope for Russian "friendly fire" and that the JFO will use this window of opportunity to destroy the occupiers in Crimea, the guerrillas summarized.