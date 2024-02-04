In the morning, Russians shelled Toretsk with artillery: one person was killed and two others injured

The Russian military shelled Toretsk with artillery. The attack killed at least one person and injured two others. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports .

At least 1 person was killed and 2 wounded in today's shelling of Toretsk. - Filashkin wrote.

Details

The head of the JMA said that the occupiers attacked the city around one in the afternoon. The Russians fired artillery at residential buildings.

It is noted that the injured as a result of this attack were taken to the nearest hospital. They are already being taken care of by doctors.

The consequences of the shelling are still being established.

Yesterday, Russian invaders made 12 attacks in the Donetsk region. Residents of 8 settlements came under enemy fire. There are destructions and wounded. In particular, in Pokrovsk, which was hit by a missile, the building of a plant and the local office of the State Emergency Service were damaged.