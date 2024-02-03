Russians attacked the civilian infrastructure of Kupyansk with FAB-500 bombs in the morning
Kyiv • UNN
Russian forces attacked the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv region on February 3, hitting civilian infrastructure with large bombs, including a nine-story apartment building and private homes.
On the morning of February 3, Russian troops attacked Kupyansk in Kharkiv region, hitting civilian infrastructure with FAB-500s, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Saturday, UNN reports.
At about 6:00, the occupiers attacked the city of Kupyansk. Beforehand, they hit the civilian infrastructure with FAB-500 with a universal planning and correction module. No information about the victims was received
According to him, a nine-story residential building, private houses, power grids, and other civilian non-residential infrastructure were damaged.
The aftermath of the disaster is underway.
