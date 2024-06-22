In the Lutsk district due to the Russia's night attack there were fires, they were extinguished - State Emergency Service

In the Volyn region, as a result of a night attack by Russian troops, a residential building and an outbuilding in the Lutsk district caught fire, the fires have already been extinguished, no one was injured, the state emergency service in the Volyn region reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

"Last night, during enemy shelling in Volhynia, 2 fires occurred - an outbuilding and a residential building in the Lutsk district burned," the State Emergency Service said on Facebook.

As indicated, rescuers eliminated the consequences of the enemy's night attack.

"The fires have been extinguished. there were no injuries, a nearby residential building and structure were saved from the fire," the State Emergency Service said.

As specified by the mayor of Lutsk Igor Polishchuk, as a result of the night attack of Russian troops, a house and an outbuilding in the Lutsk community were damaged by debris.

"Tonight, as a result of falling debris from enemy air targets, a house and an outbuilding in our community were damaged. Fortunately, there were no human casualties," Polishchuk wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the Lutsk City Council will help people restore and repair damaged buildings.

