In the Lutsk district due to the Russia's night attack there were fires, they were extinguished - State Emergency Service

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
06:27 AM • 90941 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 102453 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119398 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 189108 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 233493 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143288 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 369105 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181747 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149633 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 197919 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65106 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72924 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99707 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85695 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30790 views
06:27 AM • 90945 views

06:14 AM • 85758 views

05:56 AM • 102456 views

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99771 views

10:29 AM • 972 views

10:08 AM • 4252 views

09:23 AM • 11644 views

09:06 AM • 13295 views

07:29 AM • 17306 views
In the Lutsk district due to the Russia's night attack there were fires, they were extinguished - State Emergency Service

 29530 views

During enemy shelling in Volhynia last night, an outbuilding and a residential building in the Lutsk district caught fire, but the fires were extinguished, no one was injured, and nearby buildings were saved.

In the Volyn region, as a result of a night attack by Russian troops, a residential building and an outbuilding in the Lutsk district caught fire, the fires have already been extinguished, no one was injured, the state emergency service in the Volyn region reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

"Last night, during enemy shelling in Volhynia, 2 fires occurred - an outbuilding and a residential building in the Lutsk district burned," the State Emergency Service said on Facebook.

As indicated, rescuers eliminated the consequences of the enemy's night attack.

"The fires have been extinguished. there were no injuries, a nearby residential building and structure were saved from the fire," the State Emergency Service said.

As specified by the mayor of Lutsk Igor Polishchuk, as a result of the night attack of Russian troops, a house and an outbuilding in the Lutsk community were damaged by debris.

"Tonight, as a result of falling debris from enemy air targets, a house and an outbuilding in our community were damaged. Fortunately, there were no human casualties," Polishchuk wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the Lutsk City Council will help people restore and repair damaged buildings.

In the Volyn region, as a result of the russian attack, air defense forces worked22.06.24, 06:34 • 34316 views

