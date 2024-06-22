In the Volyn region, as a result of the russian attack, air defense forces worked

In the Volyn region, as a result of the attack of a terrorist country, air defense forces worked. The elimination of the consequences of falling debris continues. This is reported by the chairman of the Volyn RMA Yuriy Pogulayko, reports UNN.

Details

Volyn residents, at dawn during an air alert in the region, air defense was working - declared Yuri Pogulayko.

According to the information, there were enemy targets in the airspace. The consequences of falling debris are currently being eliminated.

Fortunately, there were no injuries. All relevant services are on site.

