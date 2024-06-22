$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91167 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 102817 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119644 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189235 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233597 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143342 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369140 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181748 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149634 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197924 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

In the Volyn region, as a result of the russian attack, air defense forces worked

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34316 views

The Air Defense Forces worked in the Volyn region to eliminate enemy objects in the airspace, as a result of which debris fell, but there were no reports of injuries.

In the Volyn region, as a result of the russian attack, air defense forces worked

In the Volyn region, as a result of the attack of a terrorist country, air defense forces worked. The elimination of the consequences of falling debris continues. This is reported by the chairman of the Volyn RMA Yuriy Pogulayko, reports UNN.

Details

Volyn residents, at dawn during an air alert in the region, air defense was working

- declared Yuri Pogulayko.

According to the information, there were enemy targets in the airspace. The consequences of falling debris are currently being eliminated.

Fortunately, there were no injuries. All relevant services are on site.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
