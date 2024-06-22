In the Volyn region, as a result of the russian attack, air defense forces worked
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Defense Forces worked in the Volyn region to eliminate enemy objects in the airspace, as a result of which debris fell, but there were no reports of injuries.
In the Volyn region, as a result of the attack of a terrorist country, air defense forces worked. The elimination of the consequences of falling debris continues. This is reported by the chairman of the Volyn RMA Yuriy Pogulayko, reports UNN.
Details
Volyn residents, at dawn during an air alert in the region, air defense was working
According to the information, there were enemy targets in the airspace. The consequences of falling debris are currently being eliminated.
Fortunately, there were no injuries. All relevant services are on site.
