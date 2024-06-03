In the Kyiv region there was an accident involving five cars

In the Kiev region, an accident involving five cars occurred, there were no injuries, the GUNP in the region reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

The accident occurred near the village of Derevyana, on the NN-01 Highway, Kiev - Znamenka.

Previously, it is known that the driver of the car "Opel" collided with "BMW", after which The Cars "Volkswagen", "Hyundai" and "Chrysler", which were in front, collided with each other.

As a result of the accident, there were no injuries, as indicated.

Law enforcement officers have compiled administrative materials (Article 124 of the Code of administrative offenses of Ukraine).

