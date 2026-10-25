In the Kherson region, occupiers are checking families to remove children — CNS

In the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region, a commission on juvenile affairs held a meeting dedicated to protecting children's rights, preventing offenses, and supporting families. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNR), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that such inspections may be used by the occupation authorities as a tool to pressure parents under the pretext of assessing living conditions and their "ability" to raise children.

Under the guise of prevention, the occupiers gain the opportunity to inspect families, look for formal grounds to accuse parents of improper upbringing, and pass information to the occupation guardianship authorities - the CNR states.

They recall that mobile inspections of families involving representatives of occupation structures and FSB officers had previously been documented in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region — such mechanisms create the risk of children being removed from their families and subsequently transferred under the control of Russian authorities.

"Under the pretext of "protecting childhood," the occupation authorities may turn social inspections into a means of controlling Ukrainian families. Under occupation, even accusations of improper upbringing may become a lever of pressure, while the removal of a child may lead to separation from the family and complicate the child's return," the CNR concludes.

We remind you

In the occupied territories of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, Russian National Guard personnel hold so-called "lessons of courage" for children, where they talk about service, "patriotism," military traditions, and the glorification of Russian security forces.

Occupiers in the Kherson region are preparing teenagers to work for the Russian army — CNS