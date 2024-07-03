In the frontline, 158 combat engagements took place over the last day, with the enemy attacking most of the time in the Pokrovske and Toretske sectors
Over the past day, 158 combat engagements took place on the frontline, with Russian troops attacking most intensively in the Pokrovske and Toretske directions.
There were 158 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. Russian troops attacked in the Pokrovsk sector most of all. The aggressor also became significantly more active in the Toretsk sector. 80 percent of the fighting in the Kupiansk sector took place in the vicinity of Synkivka. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 8:00 a.m. on July 3, UNN reports .
According to the updated information, yesterday the aggressor launched two missile attacks (using two missiles), 45 air strikes (involving 67 combat aircraft), and fired over three thousand rounds of fire, 81 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population
According to the General Staff, the situation in the areas is as follows:
In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continued offensive (assault) actions with the support of aviation, a total of eight combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk and Hlyboke.
In the Kupyansk sector, the number of combat engagements amounted to 13 over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy attacks near Sinkivka in Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region. The enemy made the main efforts in the vicinity of Synkivka, where about 80 percent of all the confrontations in the sector took place.
In the Liman sector, our troops prevented 18 occupants' attacks in the areas of Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske in Luhansk region and Terny in Donetsk region.
In the Northern sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled five attacks in the areas of Ivano-Daryivka, Spirne and Vyymky in Donetsk region.
In the Kramatorsk sector , Ukrainian defenders stopped 14 enemy attempts to break through our defenses in the areas of Klishchiyivka, Kalynivka, Ivanivka and Chasovyi Yar in Donetsk region.
In the Toretsk sector, the aggressor significantly intensified its activities, conducting 32 attacks, in particular in the areas of Toretsk, Pivnichne, Pivdenne, Zalizne and Nyzhnyk in Donetsk region.
In the Pokrovsky sector , our defenders repelled 51 occupants' attacks near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Lozuvatske, Yasnobrodivka, Makarivka, Kalynove, Panteleimonivka and Umanske in the Donetsk region. The enemy concentrated its main efforts in the area of Novooleksandrivka, conducting more than half of its attacks there.
In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the area of Heorhiivka, Krasnohorivka and Paraskoviivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 10 times.
In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made three assaults on our positions near Vodiane and Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region.
In the Orikhiv sector, one combat engagement took place near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia.
In the Prydniprovskyi sector , the occupants continue to try to drive the Defense Forces units from their positions on the bridgeheads. All four Russian attacks were unsuccessful.
On the Volyn and Polissya directions , the operational situation has not changed significantly. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected, the General Staff said.
On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, and shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular, Khrinivka, Ryasne, Myropillya, Baranivka and Degtyarnoye were affected.
At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy's combat potential along the entire front line and in the rear.
Over the past day, aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit an ammunition depot; two air defense facilities, an artillery system, a command center and six areas where personnel and equipment were concentrated.
