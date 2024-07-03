In the frontline, 158 combat engagements took place over the last day, with the enemy attacking most of the time in the Pokrovske and Toretske sectors

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 37019 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 42476 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 67548 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 159146 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 206409 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 128121 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 359062 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 179506 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148439 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197334 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.1m/s
45%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 23271 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 35332 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 42053 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 48002 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 31559 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 37019 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 31668 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 42476 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 48097 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 67548 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 8822 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 31099 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 33180 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 46438 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 54321 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

In the frontline, 158 combat engagements took place over the last day, with the enemy attacking most of the time in the Pokrovske and Toretske sectors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20609 views

Over the past day, 158 combat engagements took place on the frontline, with Russian troops attacking most intensively in the Pokrovske and Toretske directions.

In the frontline, 158 combat engagements took place over the last day, with the enemy attacking most of the time in the Pokrovske and Toretske sectors

There were  158 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. Russian troops attacked in the Pokrovsk sector most of all. The aggressor also became significantly more active in the Toretsk sector. 80 percent of the fighting in the Kupiansk sector took place in the vicinity of Synkivka. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 8:00 a.m. on July 3, UNN reports

According to the updated information, yesterday the aggressor launched two missile attacks (using two missiles), 45 air strikes (involving 67 combat aircraft), and fired over three thousand rounds of fire, 81 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.  As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population

- , the General Staff said in a statement.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the areas is as follows: 

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continued offensive (assault) actions with the support of aviation, a total of eight combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk and Hlyboke.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of combat engagements amounted to 13 over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy attacks near Sinkivka in Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region. The enemy made the main efforts in the vicinity of Synkivka, where about 80 percent of all the confrontations in the sector took place.

In the Liman sector, our troops prevented 18 occupants' attacks in the areas of Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske in Luhansk region and Terny in Donetsk region.

In the Northern sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled five attacks in the areas of Ivano-Daryivka, Spirne and Vyymky in Donetsk region.

In the Kramatorsk sector , Ukrainian defenders stopped 14 enemy attempts to break through our defenses in the areas of Klishchiyivka, Kalynivka, Ivanivka and Chasovyi Yar in Donetsk region.

In the Toretsk sector, the aggressor significantly intensified its activities, conducting 32 attacks, in particular in the areas of Toretsk, Pivnichne, Pivdenne, Zalizne and Nyzhnyk in Donetsk region.

In the Pokrovsky sector , our defenders repelled 51 occupants' attacks near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Lozuvatske, Yasnobrodivka, Makarivka, Kalynove, Panteleimonivka and Umanske in the Donetsk region. The enemy concentrated its main efforts in the area of Novooleksandrivka, conducting more than half of its attacks there.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the area of Heorhiivka, Krasnohorivka and Paraskoviivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 10 times.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made three assaults on our positions near Vodiane and Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Orikhiv sector, one combat engagement took place near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector , the occupants continue to try to drive the Defense Forces units from their positions on the bridgeheads. All four Russian attacks were unsuccessful.

On the Volyn and Polissya directions , the operational situation has not changed significantly. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected, the General Staff said. 

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, and shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular, Khrinivka, Ryasne, Myropillya, Baranivka and Degtyarnoye were affected.

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy's combat potential along the entire front line and in the rear.

Over the past day, aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit an ammunition depot; two air defense facilities, an artillery system, a command center and six areas where personnel and equipment were concentrated.

Plus 1180 occupants and 16 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses03.07.24, 07:18 • 23204 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Brent
$68.49
Bitcoin
$83,990.00
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,112.94
Ethereum
$1,817.99