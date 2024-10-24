In the frontline 101 battles since the beginning of the day: where the enemy is attacking most actively
There were 101 combat engagements in the frontline, half of them in the Pokrovske and Lyman sectors. Most attacks were registered in the Pokrovsk sector - 30, and in the Liman sector - 21.
Ukraine's defense forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' offensive and taking all necessary measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory. As of now, the number of combat engagements has increased to 101
According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:
In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our units seven times in the vicinity of Starytsia.
In the Kupyansk sector, Russian occupants attacked the Ukrainian Defense Forces eight times in the areas of Holubivka, Pishchane, Lozova, Kruhlyakivka and Vyshneve. Five firefights are still ongoing. Enemy aircraft attacked Petropavlivka, Andriivka and Kupiansk with sixteen NARs and four CABs.
On the Lyman direction, the invading army made 21 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Druzhelyubivka, Katerynivka, Hrekivka, Tverdokhlibove, Terny, Zarichne, Torske and Serebryanka, two of the clashes are still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line and inflicting losses on the enemy.
Near Vyymka in the Siverskiy sector, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our positions once. The situation is under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
In the Kramatorsk sector, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled two attacks by Russian invaders near Chasovyi Yar and Predtechyno.
In the Toretsk sector, the aggressor carried out four air strikes, dropping seven guided aerial bombs on residential areas and civilian infrastructure of Toretsk.
On the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 30 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Myroliubivka, Novotoretske, Promen, Lysivka, Krasnyi Yar, Selidove, Sukhyi Yar, Mykolayivka, Krutyi Yar and Mykhaylivka. The defense forces are holding back the attack and repelled 28 enemy attacks, two firefights are still ongoing.
In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy army attacked 10 times in the direction of Novodmitrivka, Zoryane, Kreminna Balka, Novomykolayivka, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka, Katerynivka and Kostyantynivka. Nine of the occupiers' attempts to advance have already been repelled.
In the Vremivsky sector, two hostile attacks took place in the direction of Bohoyavlenka.
In the Orikhivsky sector, our defenders repelled one enemy attack near Novodanylivka, while the enemy used attack aircraft near Mali Shcherbaki.
Today, the communities of Novenke, Loknya, Basivka, Knyazhychi, Turya, Shalygine in Sumy region and Leonivka in Chernihiv region suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire. In addition, the Russians conducted air strikes with UAVs in the areas of Basivka, Bilovody and Velyka Pysarivka.
"In the Kursk region, enemy aviation continues to raze villages and towns to the ground. Since the beginning of the day, Russian aircraft have carried out 16 air strikes with 18 anti-aircraft gunships on their own territory," the General Staff said.
