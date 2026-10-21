In the capital, a passenger fell onto the tracks at the "Klovska" metro station — what is known about her condition

$45.080.0850.530.00
ukenru
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 1548 views
The Ukrainian airline "Constanta" won a lawsuit against Russia for nearly UAH 30 million over destroyed property
12:16 PM • 12008 views
Fire Point has received a Danish state guarantee for a $113 million loan
10:30 AM • 16109 views
Against the backdrop of Witkoff's meeting with putin, Zelenskyy revealed on what "depends on a lot"
09:53 AM • 23160 views
The Verkhovna Rada’s Budget Committee supported increasing military personnel’s salaries, says MP
08:17 AM • 27344 views
Von der Leyen: EU will not lift energy sanctions against Russia
07:45 AM • 22809 views
NABU confirmed searches at the NBU and the home of an "employee"
October 21, 07:02 AM • 24289 views
Witkoff will present Putin with an updated peace proposal - Axios
Exclusive
October 21, 06:50 AM • 22460 views
The Federation of Trade Unions will be able to seek a review of the law on workplace safety even after it enters into force, a lawyer says
Exclusive
October 21, 05:35 AM • 45968 views
Russian oil refineries under attack by Ukrainian drones: how to intensify the crisis in the enemy’s oil refining industryPhoto
October 21, 05:19 AM • 20714 views
EU to call on Canada and Britain to increase funding for Ukraine - report
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
0m/s
91%
759mm
Popular news
What is celebrated on October 21 in Ukraine and around the worldOctober 21, 03:55 AM • 7214 views
The General Staff reported Russian losses in equipment and personnel at the front over the past dayPhotoOctober 21, 04:09 AM • 10746 views
France to deploy troops to contain new protests after large-scale riots – ReutersOctober 21, 04:58 AM • 4612 views
Rubio revealed details about Witkoff's negotiations in Russia and regarding Musk and Starlink for UkraineOctober 21, 06:18 AM • 22904 views
Starlink Restrictions for Ukraine: U.S. Congress Demands an Investigation into Musk’s ActionsVideo09:30 AM • 12752 views
Publications
Russian oil refineries under attack by Ukrainian drones: how to intensify the crisis in the enemy’s oil refining industryPhoto
Exclusive
October 21, 05:35 AM • 45986 views
A New Path to Peace — What Zelenskyy Will Bring to Ukraine from the Talks in OsloOctober 20, 07:30 PM • 52941 views
Russian attacks on vessels, multimillion-dollar losses, and a threat to global grain prices: the European Parliament explained how the Black Sea will be protectedOctober 20, 05:50 PM • 60582 views
Round-the-clock Russian terror: how much longer will the enemy be able to attack Ukraine continuously
Exclusive
October 20, 05:23 PM • 54873 views
In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, the sixth hearing in a row has been postponedOctober 20, 01:37 PM • 61323 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Elon Musk
Iryna Terekh
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Norway
Oslo
Finland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A British ship that sank more than 160 years ago has been found in the Gulf of FinlandPhotoOctober 21, 03:05 AM • 41800 views
Rihanna was furious over the disclosure of her music plans: A$AP Rocky revealed the consequencesOctober 21, 02:05 AM • 40895 views
Jennifer Lopez has started a new romance after divorcing Ben AffleckOctober 21, 01:05 AM • 37531 views
Trump was harshly rude to journalists at least three times during a press conference at the White HouseVideoOctober 21, 12:06 AM • 35249 views
In South Korea, 3 star couples announced their weddings within 3 daysOctober 20, 11:06 PM • 36089 views
Actual
Technology
Starlink
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
NASAMS

In the capital, a passenger fell onto the tracks at the "Klovska" metro station — what is known about her condition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 482 views

A passenger fell onto the tracks at the "Klovska" station and was hospitalized. Service on the metro’s green line has been restored; police are determining the circumstances.

In the capital, a passenger fell onto the tracks at the "Klovska" metro station — what is known about her condition
Illustrative photo

In Kyiv, at the Klovska metro station, a female passenger fell onto the tracks and was hospitalized. According to the Kyiv Metro, law enforcement officers are clarifying the details of the incident, UNN reports.

At approximately 2:50 p.m., at Klovska station, a female passenger fell onto the tracks. An ambulance promptly arrived at the station and hospitalized the passenger. Police officers are investigating the circumstances of the incident 

- the statement reads.

It should be added

Currently, service on the metro’s “green” line has resumed in normal mode from Syrets station to Chervonyi Khir station.

The Palats Sportu, Klovska, and Pecherska stations are open for passenger entry.

Missile attack on Kyiv: a metro station on the left bank was damaged19.10.26, 03:38 • 29403 views

Antonina Tumanova

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv