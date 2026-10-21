In the capital, a passenger fell onto the tracks at the "Klovska" metro station — what is known about her condition

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In Kyiv, at the Klovska metro station, a female passenger fell onto the tracks and was hospitalized. According to the Kyiv Metro, law enforcement officers are clarifying the details of the incident, UNN reports.

At approximately 2:50 p.m., at Klovska station, a female passenger fell onto the tracks. An ambulance promptly arrived at the station and hospitalized the passenger. Police officers are investigating the circumstances of the incident - the statement reads.

It should be added

Currently, service on the metro’s “green” line has resumed in normal mode from Syrets station to Chervonyi Khir station.

The Palats Sportu, Klovska, and Pecherska stations are open for passenger entry.

Missile attack on Kyiv: a metro station on the left bank was damaged