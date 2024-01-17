In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian troops destroyed a group of occupants who were trying to storm Ukrainian positions

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 74678 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 109162 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 138505 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 136517 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175662 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171445 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 281932 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178184 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167175 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148824 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 103925 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 103729 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 105746 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 79637 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 53839 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 74735 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 281937 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249614 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234739 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260092 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 37385 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 138495 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106373 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106374 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122505 views
In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian troops destroyed a group of occupants who were trying to storm Ukrainian positions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23841 views

Ukrainian Special Forces eliminated a group of occupants who were trying to storm Ukrainian positions in the Avdiivka sector. The enemy group, spotted during surveillance, was completely destroyed by mortar fire.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian special forces eliminated a group of occupants who tried to storm the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces at night. This was reported by the press service of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details 

The military said that today the approaches to Avdiivka are mangled by craters from explosions and covered with corpses of the occupants. 

Operators of the 8th separate regiment of the Special Forces destroyed an enemy group that moved out at night to storm the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Avdiivka sector 

- summarized in the CCO.

According to the operators themselves, during the surveillance, they spotted an enemy group consisting of seven soldiers. After that, the occupiers opened fire with a mortar, which was corrected by an SAF drone. 

The group was completely destroyed by fire

- the military summarized.

The SSO also showed footage of the night work of a Ukrainian mortar eliminating a group of occupants. 

Recall

British analysts said that despite Russian attempts to advance in the Avdiivka area, the encirclement of Avdiivka in the near future looks very unlikely.

Defense forces in the Tavria sector destroyed an enemy Hyacinth-S self-propelled artillery system and destroyed a Thor air defense system16.01.24, 15:06 • 52426 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

Contact us about advertising