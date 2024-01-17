In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian troops destroyed a group of occupants who were trying to storm Ukrainian positions

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian special forces eliminated a group of occupants who tried to storm the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces at night. This was reported by the press service of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The military said that today the approaches to Avdiivka are mangled by craters from explosions and covered with corpses of the occupants.

Operators of the 8th separate regiment of the Special Forces destroyed an enemy group that moved out at night to storm the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Avdiivka sector - summarized in the CCO.

According to the operators themselves, during the surveillance, they spotted an enemy group consisting of seven soldiers. After that, the occupiers opened fire with a mortar, which was corrected by an SAF drone.

The group was completely destroyed by fire - the military summarized.

The SSO also showed footage of the night work of a Ukrainian mortar eliminating a group of occupants.

Recall

British analysts said that despite Russian attempts to advance in the Avdiivka area, the encirclement of Avdiivka in the near future looks very unlikely.

