In Ternopil, a 15-year-old girl will stand trial after being accused of attempting to murder her classmate. According to the investigation, the schoolgirl purchased a knife in advance, ambushed the victim in the entrance hall of a residential building, and inflicted several stab wounds on her. This was reported by the Ternopil region police, UNN writes.

Investigators with the Ternopil region police have completed the pre-trial investigation into a 15-year-old resident of the regional center who is accused of attempting to intentionally murder her classmate. The indictment was sent to court - the statement said.

The incident occurred on April 27 this year in Ternopil.

According to the investigation, due to hostile relations, the 15-year-old girl decided to take her classmate’s life. To carry out her plan, she purchased a knife in advance and found out the victim’s address.

On the day of the crime, the suspect left her lessons early and ambushed her classmate in the entrance hall of a residential building as she was returning from school. The attacker inflicted several stab wounds on her.

The victim began calling for help. Her screams were heard by neighbors, who called medics and the police.

The girl was hospitalized. Thanks to timely medical assistance, doctors managed to save her life. The victim was diagnosed with stab and penetrating wounds classified as grievous bodily injuries.

Law enforcement officers detained the suspect that same day. Her actions were classified under Part 2 of Article 15 and Part 1 of Article 115 (completed attempt at intentional murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of seven to fifteen years.

For the duration of the pre-trial investigation, the court imposed a preventive measure on the suspect – round-the-clock house arrest.

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