In Switzerland, during military exercises, pilots worked out take-off and landing on the highway

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

In Switzerland, during military exercises, pilots worked out take-off and landing on the highway

In Switzerland, during military exercises, pilots worked out take-off and landing on the highway

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16355 views

The Swiss Air Force conducted exercises during which the pilots practiced take-off and landing maneuvers of fighters on the highway, resuming such maneuvers due to the deterioration of the security situation in Europe and the need to increase combat readiness.

In Switzerland, the Alpha Uno air maneuvers took place, during which the Air Force practiced take-off and landing on the A1 Autobahn in the canton of Vaud. About it UNN writes with reference to BILD and Swissinfo.

Details

The maneuver with the take-off and landing of four fighters on the motorway was practiced on a section of road near Lake Neuchatel between the cities of Avanche and Payerne in the canton of Vaud. The road was completely blocked, and the separation barrier was dismantled. Even the birds were scared off with cannon shots before starting training.

According to the deputy commander of the Swiss Air Force Christian Oppliger, the pilots of the F/A-18 aircraft made a perfect landing at a speed of about 260 kilometers per hour.

The last such exercise of the Swiss Air Force was held in 1991 in the canton of Ticino. At the same time, until the end of the Cold War, such training sessions were regular and held every few years.

And the exercises were suspended at some point, because it was believed that with the end of the Cold War and with the change in threat scenarios, the tasks of the Armed Forces also changed. But now the security situation in the world has changed for the worse and such training has once again become a necessity

- said Lieutenant Colonel and commander of Squadron 11 Marco Schwartz.

Add

Switzerland traditionally adheres to neutrality in relation to military conflicts - it does not participate in military operations and does not supply weapons to the warring parties. The same applies to the war in Ukraine. However, the Swiss Army is preparing to defend itself in the event of an attack. 

The head of the British Defense Ministry says that russia does not want war with NATO and that Ukraine will win the war03.06.24, 18:30 • 27937 views

According to the Swiss Ministry of Defense, currently the country's Air Force has only three airfields capable of receiving jet aircraft: in the regions of Payerne (canton of Vaud), Emmen (canton of Lucerne) and Meiringen (canton of Bern). The concentration of three important airfields in a relatively small area makes them vulnerable to attacks by a potential enemy. The purpose of the exercise was to test the readiness of pilots, military and civil administrations, and use other options, such as take-off and landing from highways. One of the reasons for the resumption of such maneuvers is the sharp deterioration of the security situation in Europe - the Armed Forces intend to strengthen and develop their combat readiness.

NATO develops alternative routes to deliver US troops to the eastern flank in case of war with russia - General04.06.24, 15:55 • 28792 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
switzerlandSwitzerland
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising