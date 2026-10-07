In Sumy region, two 14-year-old boys were killed in an explosion in a field

On the evening of Wednesday, October 7, two 14-year-old boys were killed in the Konotop area of Sumy region. This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the children came across an explosive object in a field.

It detonated. Sadly, they died at the scene from the severe injuries they sustained - Hryhorov stated.

He emphasized that the frontline region lives every day under conditions of heightened security risks: in addition to constant enemy attacks, there remains a serious danger of encountering explosive objects. Such finds often pose a mortal danger.

"Please be as careful as possible and remind children: do not approach, touch, or attempt to move unknown or suspicious objects. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones," the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration urged.

We remind you

In September, in the Vorozhbyanska community of Sumy region, a 17-year-old boy died after triggering an explosive object.

In Kherson, a utility worker was blown up by a Russian "Petal" mine