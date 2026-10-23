In Spain, a large wave struck a journalist during a live broadcast

A large wave crashed over a Spanish journalist during a live broadcast, which was abruptly interrupted following the incident. He was reporting on the powerful Adam storm raging in the country. This is reported by the Spanish outlet Del Sur Diario, according to UNN.

Details

The live broadcast, which began calmly, ended with nature taking over. This Thursday, journalist Sergio Ovejero was covering the storm from Ondarroa for a Spanish news program when a huge wave crashed over him. The reporter was explaining how sea conditions were worsening and that a yellow alert had been declared along the Basque coast. But the water did not wait its turn: it crashed against the breakwater, breached the sea wall, and swept away everything in its path - the outlet writes.

After the impact, the broadcast was suddenly interrupted, and the final frame of the report showed a floor covered in sea foam. The wave also hit the technical crew working at the scene. The studio presenter immediately reacted to the situation and reassured viewers.

Let's hope that our colleagues Sergio and Raquel are all right. We will inform you shortly - he said.

Fortunately, no one from the film crew was injured, and the incident ended with nothing more than a major fright and a vivid image of the storm's power on the Basque coast.

To remind you

A powerful storm hit the northeastern United States, causing widespread power outages, flooding, and flight cancellations. Around 100,000 customers remained without electricity.