In Serbia, they are celebrating Vučić's party's defeat in the parliamentary elections

In Serbia, people are massively celebrating the defeat of former Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić's party in the parliamentary elections. This was reported by UNN, citing Euronews.

Details

It is noted that supporters of the opposition movement backed by students welcomed the announcement of Vučić's defeat, "which became the most important political turning point after nearly two years of demonstrations against his government."

According to preliminary data released by Serbia's election commission, turnout was the highest in parliamentary elections in more than three decades, reflecting the scale of citizens' participation in the standoff between the ruling party and the broad opposition movement — the article says.

Recall

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić acknowledged the defeat of his political force in the parliamentary elections. According to him, the opposition "Student List" will win a majority in parliament, while the Serbian Progressive Party expects to secure only 105 of the 250 parliamentary seats.

In Belgrade, the mother of former Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić was attacked on election day