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In Seoul, dozens of opposition lawmakers took part in a large-scale rally against President Lee Jae-myung’s policies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Nearly 70 PPP lawmakers led a rally in Seoul against reforms to the prosecution and judiciary. The opposition also criticized Lee’s response to the explosion of North Korean mines.

In Seoul, dozens of opposition lawmakers took part in a large-scale rally against President Lee Jae-myung’s policies

In central Seoul, nearly 70 lawmakers from the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) took part in a large-scale rally against the policies of South Korean President Lee Jae-myung. The opposition said that around 200,000 people joined the protest, Yonhap reported, according to UNN.

Details

The rally was led by PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok. One of the main reasons for the protest was a prosecution reform that stripped the body of its investigative powers. The opposition is also criticizing the authorities' decision to increase the number of Supreme Court justices.

Ukraine and South Korea are coordinating the "appropriate message" regarding the situation with North Korean prisoners of war - media02.10.26, 08:35 • 6036 views

The lawmakers also accused the president of failing to respond forcefully enough to the explosion of North Korean mines in the demilitarized zone on September 21. Three South Korean soldiers were injured at the time, two of them seriously.

Opposition criticizes response to North Korea

PPP parliamentary faction leader Jeong Jeom-sik said that Lee "did not say a single word against North Korea" after the incident. Another lawmaker, Lim Jong-deuk, criticized the president for calling the explosion an "accident."

PPP representatives also accuse Lee of using reforms of the prosecution and judicial systems to protect himself from suspended court proceedings. This is the opposition's position, which the presidential administration does not share.

The rally was the first street action on such a large scale involving PPP lawmakers since the end of September 2025.

North Korea reported using artificial intelligence during a missile test03.10.26, 19:35 • 4528 views

Stepan Haftko

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