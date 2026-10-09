In Russia, they want to raise the upper age limit for military service for women: details of the bill

The Russian authorities have proposed raising the maximum age for women’s military service. The relevant draft law has been published in the State Duma’s database, reports UNN.

Details

The draft law proposes raising the maximum age for women to remain in military service from 45 to 50, as well as extending the reserve service age limits for female officers and women with other ranks: from 50 to 55 and from 45 to 50, respectively.

The authors of the draft law state in its explanatory note that amid the Russian-Ukrainian war, the majority of personnel in medical units are female service members, "including those who have reached (are reaching) the maximum age for remaining in military service."

The draft law also states that the current maximum age for remaining in military service does not always allow individuals to complete the required period of service to qualify for a pension and other support measures.

Recall

In Russia, conscripts are increasingly facing a ban on traveling abroad, with restrictions in some cases appearing directly during border control.