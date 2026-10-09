In Russia, they want to raise the upper age limit for military service for women: details of the bill

$44.850.0150.140.02
ukenru
02:20 PM • 13509 views
Moscow and the region are under attack by drones and balloons; more than 370 flights have been delayed at airportsVideo
01:40 PM • 16003 views
Russia has equipped the "Shaheds" it uses to attack Kyiv with new 32-element antennas — what challenges this creates for UkrainePhoto
01:36 PM • 13697 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived in Miami for talks with Trump's envoys - report
01:19 PM • 12198 views
Special parking spaces for drivers with young children will be introduced in Ukraine — what will change
12:26 PM • 15311 views
Points of Invincibility have begun operating in Kyiv – where the situation with electricity is the most difficult
12:05 PM • 14189 views
Zelenskyy revealed which drones the Defense Forces used to strike Russian oil refineries: modified FP-1s and An-196 RSPhotoVideo
Exclusive
October 9, 09:35 AM • 33732 views
Ministry of Finance can eliminate the ambiguity in the interpretation of aircraft leasing, due to which the BEB is prosecuting airlines — lawyer
October 9, 09:11 AM • 20110 views
2026 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Navanethem Pillay of South AfricaPhoto
October 9, 08:02 AM • 28344 views
There are once again more outage schedules amid Russia's attacks; parts of Kyiv and seven regions are without power
Exclusive
October 9, 07:59 AM • 22638 views
Delays in the case of medical negligence by Odrex doctors: two consecutive hearings canceled
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
3m/s
94%
746mm
Popular news
Widow of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner urged Jessica Biel to reconsider her role in the film "Playmates"11:01 AM • 14563 views
Nobel laureate Navi Pillay joked about sharing the prize with TrumpVideo11:31 AM • 13833 views
Ex-Prince Andrew received £302 thousand in compensation for giving up the lease on a royal residence11:57 AM • 12847 views
The last original mural will be preserved on the Berlin WallPhoto12:23 PM • 11488 views
Paris Motor Show Mondial de l'Auto: dates and main premieresPhoto01:46 PM • 11025 views
Publications
How to clean a showerhead, remove buildup, and restore an even water stream02:52 PM • 6074 views
Ukraine has simplified the mechanism for leasing state-owned premises for providers and data centers — what changes to expect02:39 PM • 7358 views
Paris Motor Show Mondial de l'Auto: dates and main premieresPhoto01:46 PM • 11097 views
Ministry of Finance can eliminate the ambiguity in the interpretation of aircraft leasing, due to which the BEB is prosecuting airlines — lawyer
Exclusive
October 9, 09:35 AM • 33727 views
World Post Day 2026: history of the holiday and interesting factsPhotoOctober 9, 06:13 AM • 65584 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Marco Rubio
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The biggest winery robbery – 30,000 bottles of wine stolen in Italy03:45 PM • 1224 views
A man won a three-year dispute over a parking fine by using ChatGPT as his lawyer03:10 PM • 2592 views
“We had a deal. Where is my Bentley?” — Usyk addressed promoter Frank Warren in LondonPhotoVideo02:03 PM • 8374 views
The last original mural will be preserved on the Berlin WallPhoto12:23 PM • 11550 views
Ex-Prince Andrew received £302 thousand in compensation for giving up the lease on a royal residence11:57 AM • 12911 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
ChatGPT
Mushrooms
Starlink

In Russia, they want to raise the upper age limit for military service for women: details of the bill

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

The bill proposes raising the upper age limit for women’s service from 45 to 50. The changes also concern the period of time spent in the reserve.

In Russia, they want to raise the upper age limit for military service for women: details of the bill

The Russian authorities have proposed raising the maximum age for women’s military service. The relevant draft law has been published in the State Duma’s database, reports UNN.

Details

The draft law proposes raising the maximum age for women to remain in military service from 45 to 50, as well as extending the reserve service age limits for female officers and women with other ranks: from 50 to 55 and from 45 to 50, respectively.

The authors of the draft law state in its explanatory note that amid the Russian-Ukrainian war, the majority of personnel in medical units are female service members, "including those who have reached (are reaching) the maximum age for remaining in military service."

The draft law also states that the current maximum age for remaining in military service does not always allow individuals to complete the required period of service to qualify for a pension and other support measures.

Recall

In Russia, conscripts are increasingly facing a ban on traveling abroad, with restrictions in some cases appearing directly during border control.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine