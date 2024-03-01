russian editor sergei sokolov was fined 30,000 rubles for covering the situation of russian orphans who joined the russian army for the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

On Thursday, russian editor and journalist sergei sokolov was fined 30,000 rubles in moscow for discrediting the russian army.

The court's decision concerns an article published in December 2023 in Novaya Gazeta about russian orphans who joined the army for the war in Ukraine.

Sokolov himself denied the charges, considering them unfounded.

Novaya Gazeta reported that the journalist's detention was related to his coverage of the situation in the russian army, but did not provide details.

