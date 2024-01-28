In Russia, a defense plant engineer shoots himself - a Russian missile killed his grandmother in Kharkiv

In Russia, an engineer at the Almaz-Antey plant committed suicide after a missile he was working on killed his grandmother in Kharkiv. This is reported by Russian Telegram channels, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the man left a suicide note in which he wrote that the missile he "had a hand in" flew into the house where his maternal grandmother lived and killed her.

I could not live with it. What is happening now is a nightmare. I refuse to take part in it anymore, but you can't bring my grandmother back either reads the note, a photo of which was posted on social media.

It is also noted that the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation believes that the man was actually murdered, and inspections began at his company, including those with whom the deceased communicated.