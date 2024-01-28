In Russia, a defense plant engineer shoots himself - a Russian missile killed his grandmother in Kharkiv

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 65032 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116827 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121959 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164003 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164867 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266941 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176744 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166815 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148592 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237190 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 85267 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 62954 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 98748 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 60112 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 41385 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266941 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237190 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222547 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248007 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234206 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116827 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100134 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100588 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117116 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117776 views
In Russia, a defense plant engineer shoots himself - a Russian missile killed his grandmother in Kharkiv

In Russia, a defense plant engineer shoots himself - a Russian missile killed his grandmother in Kharkiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 108207 views

An engineer at a Russian defense plant committed suicide after a missile he helped manufacture killed his grandmother in Ukraine. In his suicide note, he said that he could not live with the guilt and refused to continue to participate in the war.

In Russia, an engineer at the Almaz-Antey plant committed suicide after a missile he was working on killed his grandmother in Kharkiv. This is reported by Russian Telegram channels, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the man left a suicide note in which he wrote that the missile he "had a hand in" flew into the house where his maternal grandmother lived and killed her.

I could not live with it. What is happening now is a nightmare. I refuse to take part in it anymore, but you can't bring my grandmother back either

reads the note, a photo of which was posted on social media.

It is also noted that the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation believes that the man was actually murdered, and inspections began at his company, including those with whom the deceased communicated.

23.10.23, 15:46 • 195850 views

Image
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarNews of the World
telegramTelegram
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising