Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
In Panama, two unidentified men opened fire on a group of students: there is a dead person

In Panama, two unidentified men opened fire on a group of students: there is a dead person

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35383 views

One student was killed and another wounded in a shooting staged by unknown assailants on the campus of the University of Panama in Veraguas.

In Panama, two unidentified assailants shot at a group of students on the campus of the University of Panama, as a result of which one student was killed and another was injured, the attackers fled the scene, reports UNN with reference to the Associated Press.

Details

University of Panama rector Eduardo Flores Castro said students from the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences were conducting fieldwork at the University's Regional Center in Veraguas, about 250 kilometers southwest of the capital, when the shooting occurred. In his message, he also identified the deceased student as 27-year-old Alvaro Leones.

"Leones was an outstanding member of our university community, whose academic dedication and spirit of solidarity leave an indelible mark on the entire university community," Flores said.

The director of the regional campus, Pedro Samaniego, although he did not see the shooting, was on campus at the time. He noted that at about 11 am, an unknown man approached six first-year students and opened fire without saying a word.

"We don't have any details about (the shooter), just that he came in and shot the student, and the children ran away... he was wounded (a student) by a shot directly into the gluteal muscle. .."he said.

The University informs that the injured student is Anel Terreros. According to Deputy Police commissioner Hector Delgado, head of the Veraguas District, Two intruders arrived at the scene by car and started shooting. Prosecutor Hector Navarro said in a recorded statement that the suspects have not yet been identified.

The injured student was hospitalized. One of the law enforcement officers, who expressed a desire to remain anonymous, noted that no one was detained as part of the ongoing investigation. The prosecutor's office is investigating a murder on campus.

Recall

In the US State of Ohio, a large-scale shooting occurred A, as a result of which one person was killed and 26 others were injured.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

News of the World
panamaPanama
united-statesUnited States
polandPoland

