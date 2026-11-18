In the settlement of Lymanske, Rozdilna district, Odesa region, a lyceum building subsided during the construction of a shelter. This was reported by Odesa Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the institution had not addressed the problematic issues related to the construction of the shelter for a long time.

During the construction work, the lyceum building subsided. The existing documentation will now be studied in detail, and the necessary conclusions from experts will be obtained - Kiper noted.

He stressed that a technical solution must be found as soon as possible, the building must be reinforced, and construction of the shelter must be completed.

We remind you

The day before, the enemy launched a series of strikes on civilian infrastructure facilities in Odesa region. Agricultural logistics and packaging industry enterprises came under attack.

In Odesa region, 41,000 households were left without electricity due to Russian shelling — DTEK