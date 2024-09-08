In Odesa region, a drunken group attacked police officers, a law enforcement officer shot one in the leg

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117451 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119932 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 195452 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152006 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151997 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142572 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196830 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112386 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185706 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105060 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 84119 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 60194 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 38172 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 67421 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 44266 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 195455 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196833 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185709 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212553 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200741 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 624 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149125 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148424 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152553 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143510 views
Actual
In Odesa region, a drunken group attacked police officers, a law enforcement officer shot one in the leg

In Odesa region, a drunken group attacked police officers, a law enforcement officer shot one in the leg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19448 views

In Odesa region, a group of drunken men started a fight with police after a conflict in a hospital. One attacker sustained a gunshot wound, and two policemen were injured. Three were detained.

In the Odesa region, a group of drunken men were disorderly in a hospital and then fled from the police, but they were caught. The driver and four passengers of the vehicle immediately started a conflict with the police and  got into a fight. As a result, one man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, and two policemen sustained injuries. UNN reports this with reference to the police of Odesa region.

"It has been established that the police unit arrived at the city hospital at the request of the staff to calm down drunken visitors who were behaving aggressively. The offenders left the hospital in their own car as soon as they saw the police officers who arrived at the scene. However, the police blocked the fugitives' car in one of the city's neighborhoods," the statement said.

According to the police, the driver and four passengers of the vehicle immediately started a conflict with the police, used foul language, did not respond to comments and requests to calm down, and later started a fight.

"One of the policemen warned the attackers about the possible use of weapons and fired two warning shots in the air with his service pistol. However, one of the attackers reached for his gun, so the police officer shot one of the attackers in the leg. The wounded offender was taken to the hospital," the police said.

Man who shot at military shopping mall in Lutsk was served a notice of suspicion05.09.24, 10:50 • 11402 views

Both policemen were injured during the attack and detention and are now in a medical facility.

"Investigators registered the incident in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Art. 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. It is about intentionally inflicting beatings, light or moderate bodily harm to a law enforcement officer in connection with the performance of his/her duties. For this crime, offenders face up to five years in prison," the statement said.

It is noted that the three defendants, aged 19, 20 and 23, were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Within the framework of the proceedings, the role of each participant in the conflict will be established, after which the issue of additional legal qualification under Article 296 of the Criminal Code - hooliganism - will be decided.

In Brovary, a man attacked police officers and threatened them with a weapon10.05.24, 02:19 • 24993 views

The actions of the police will also be assessed.

In addition, the police drew up a report under Art. 130 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses against the driver who was driving while intoxicated.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising