In Odesa region, a drunken group attacked police officers, a law enforcement officer shot one in the leg

In the Odesa region, a group of drunken men were disorderly in a hospital and then fled from the police, but they were caught. The driver and four passengers of the vehicle immediately started a conflict with the police and got into a fight. As a result, one man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, and two policemen sustained injuries. UNN reports this with reference to the police of Odesa region.

"It has been established that the police unit arrived at the city hospital at the request of the staff to calm down drunken visitors who were behaving aggressively. The offenders left the hospital in their own car as soon as they saw the police officers who arrived at the scene. However, the police blocked the fugitives' car in one of the city's neighborhoods," the statement said.

According to the police, the driver and four passengers of the vehicle immediately started a conflict with the police, used foul language, did not respond to comments and requests to calm down, and later started a fight.

"One of the policemen warned the attackers about the possible use of weapons and fired two warning shots in the air with his service pistol. However, one of the attackers reached for his gun, so the police officer shot one of the attackers in the leg. The wounded offender was taken to the hospital," the police said.

Both policemen were injured during the attack and detention and are now in a medical facility.

"Investigators registered the incident in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Art. 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. It is about intentionally inflicting beatings, light or moderate bodily harm to a law enforcement officer in connection with the performance of his/her duties. For this crime, offenders face up to five years in prison," the statement said.

It is noted that the three defendants, aged 19, 20 and 23, were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Within the framework of the proceedings, the role of each participant in the conflict will be established, after which the issue of additional legal qualification under Article 296 of the Criminal Code - hooliganism - will be decided.

The actions of the police will also be assessed.

In addition, the police drew up a report under Art. 130 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses against the driver who was driving while intoxicated.