In Odesa, a dog killed in a Russian attack said goodbye

In Odesa, a dog that died as a result of Russian shelling of the city on April 29 said goodbye. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Odesa region, UNN reports.

Details

The farewell ceremony was held at the place of arrival and was dedicated to all the pets and four-legged animals serving in various combat units who died during the full-scale Russian invasion.

Canine units of the law enforcement agencies and their owners, as well as ordinary Odessans, came to say goodbye to Kitty.

Context

On the night of April 29, Russians attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles. Five people were killed and 32 wounded. Six adults are in intensive care.

According to Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Southern Defense Force, the type of weapon used to attack the city is being determined, and an expert examination will be conducted.

The Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the ballistic missile strike on Odesa as a violation of the laws and customs of war, the agency said.

